Read full article on original website
Related
pelhamexaminer.com
Pelham’s Janine LaManna to star in regional premiere of ‘The Prom’ at White Plains PAC
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by the White Plains Performing Arts Center. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is proud to announce the cast for its upcoming Mainstage production of...
pelhamexaminer.com
Pumpkins to pick at Muscoot Farm Oct. 8-10
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Westchester County. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. (Katonah, NY) – Fall into the autumn season at Muscoot Farm for pumpkin picking and hayrides at its Pumpkin Picking Fundraiser, Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8 through 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
pelhamexaminer.com
Spooktacular Oktoberfest to haunt Ward Pound Ridge Reservation on Oct. 29
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Westchester County. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. (Cross River, NY) – Calling all ghouls and goblins! Wear your Halloween costume and visit Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. for its Spooktacular Oktoberfest. Discounted early-bird tickets go on sale, Monday, Oct. 3, at 12 noon on Eventbrite.
Comments / 0