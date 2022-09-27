Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Westchester County. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. (Cross River, NY) – Calling all ghouls and goblins! Wear your Halloween costume and visit Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. for its Spooktacular Oktoberfest. Discounted early-bird tickets go on sale, Monday, Oct. 3, at 12 noon on Eventbrite.

