WSDOT to repair cable nets near White Pass
WHITE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will repair cable nets on US 12 near White Pass starting Monday, October 5. Cable nets are placed along the highway to keep rocks from falling onto the highway, according to WSDOT. Crews will work six miles west of...
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State's gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The first day...
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
Washington ranks 8th in the nation for the number of women in state legislatures, Emerge WA helps women run for office
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The political playing field is largely dominated by men. Several research groups confirm nearly 70% of state legislators around the nation are men. Women make up just 31% of that group. In Washington the number is quite a bit higher. Washington's legislature is nearly 43% women. Emerge...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
WA minimum wage increasing to $15.74
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.66% to the state's minimum wage, raising it to $15.74. This yearly adjustment is tied to inflation and is an automatic, voter-approved wage increase that was passed in 2016. The new minimum wage will go...
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds. Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
SIU releases details in arrest of WSP shooting suspect
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the September, 22, shooting of Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson. Today, the SIU released new information concerning the shooting suspect's arrest. According to an SIU press release, Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small used his patrol car...
OR gets $3.3 million in school safety funding
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon will receive $3.3 million in school safety and violence prevention grants. "Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said of the funds.
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project proposal still up in the air as controversy continues
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project aims to provide renewable energy, create jobs and bring in more money to the surrounding communities. The farm could have up to 244 wind turbines stretching about 24 miles from Finley to Kiona. Only living about a mile away from...
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
Oregon receives $1.1B for expanded Medicaid
HERMISTON, Ore. — The state of Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in federal funding for changes to the state Medicaid program to better address people’s health-related social needs. With this funding, leaders say Oregon will lead the country in Medicaid changes that address social health determinants. “Health care...
