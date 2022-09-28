Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
A locally-owned coffee shop in Yakima fears another price hike for customers as minimum wages increase in January
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Starting in January, the state's minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA - So far the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who have applied...
"We don't have enough information to be able to solidly tell you that," said a Yakima Training Center leader to concerned residents at open house
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Training Center (YTC) leaders and state officials visually helped clarify concerns for almost 100 residents that came through the open house. The open house gave results to the third, potentially last, round of water well testing. Within the next two months, YTC leaders and contractors will...
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Scattered Showers & Breezy Winds Tonight...Sunny Warm Weekend
Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with scattered showers expected through the region and a few stray t-storms are possible tonight. Arrival Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 7-8 PM; Columbia Basin: 9-10 PM and Foothills: Midnight-1 AM. Rainfall amounts generally under .10", except the mountains could receive up to .25". The rain could really help with fires still burning in the Cascades and Blues.
