Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart
Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
Feed3: Revolutionizing the Meaning of Cryptocurrency Defined by Algorand and Solana
Most cryptocurrencies center their strategies on a decentralized structure that improves communication with users. In this approach, the cryptocurrency community may make decisions for the good of the currency as a whole. The gaming industry, the NFTs region, and Blockchain technology are where its effects are most well-known, although it has spread elsewhere as well. Web 3.0, however, is to blame for this decentralization of systems. Web 3.0, commonly referred to as the third generation internet, is the subsequent iteration of the World Wide Web. It offers a machine-based understanding of data to create a Semantic Web that is data-driven, ultimately giving users a more intelligent and interconnected web experience.
Making Extra Money Through Investing in Cryptocurrencies Like Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, and Flow
The cryptocurrency market is optimistic and growing, and there is no doubt that new and upcoming projects will contribute to this growth. Investors are pouring money into the business as it experiences explosive expansion, thanks in large part to the availability of numerous new coins for purchase. In this article,...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
Crypto Has A Bright Future As People Lose Faith In Central Banks, Billionaire Says
Crypto is making a positive noise as more people lose faith in central banks, Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. Druckenmiller is confident with the comeback of crypto, especially with the recent condition of the global economy as the world is combating both recession and inflation. Druckenmiller was recently...
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million
The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
Is Flasko (FLSK) a better investment than Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Elrond (EGLD)
With prices down across the board, it may be challenging to select a top prospect for your crypto investment portfolio at the moment. Still, it isn’t tricky to do the proper research and listen to the right professional advice. And analysts believe that one of the three coins listed below could do a lot for your portfolio in the coming months. Let’s have a look at why this is so.
Regulation and Crypto: Where Will the Next Wave of the Digital Era Take Place?
Economic gloom is universal with China’s recovery being stymied by lockdowns, the US’ by worrying inflation readings, and Europe’s by sky-high energy bills. With monetary tightening set to continue for the rest of the year, things are unlikely to improve in the short term. Yet, national governments are at least considering potential plays for rebooting their tired economies.
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
Love Crypto? Then Don’t Move To These 10 Countries
Crypto has been seeing an unprecedented adoption rate in recent times, but not every part of the country has been welcoming to this industry. A lot of governments have been resistant to the adoption of crypto, even when residents have expressed wanting to be a part of it. So for all of the crypto lovers out there, while you look at the best countries to visit in terms of crypto adoption, here are the top 10 countries that have a lot of catching up to do.
By The Numbers: A Bitcoin Bear Market Without BitMEX
Since the inception of bitcoin, bull and bear markets have been a natural part of its growth. However, like with anything that lasts a long time, the market has evolved, and so has the concentration of various things in the market. One of these changes has come in the form of the funding rates and what portion of it was controlled by different exchanges. In the last bear, BitMEX had proven to be a significant part of the bear market, but things have changed.
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
G2 Token (G2TOKEN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed G2 Token (G2TOKEN) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G2TOKEN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a gold-based, high-profit crypto asset, Global Gold Token...
CROS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps...
Privateum (PRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Privateum (PRI) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022. Aiming to be...
Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
Data: Most Bitcoin Mining Firms Have Lost Money Over The Years
Data shows most of the public Bitcoin mining companies have been accumulating losses during their lifetimes. Bitcoin Mining Firms Have Been Losing Money Over The Years. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, out of the public miners in the red, Core Scientific has especially large losses of $1.3 billion.
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
