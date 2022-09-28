Biz Beat: Maryland Farm Girl grand opening, The Familiar Dog opens, sign up for Elkton's Halloween Parade

Happening this week in and around Cecil County:

Maryland Farm Girl Co. is throwing a party Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the store on Porter Road in the Zion community near North East.

Think of it as a ‘Welcome to Autumn Party’ too, because Cait Norem, owner of the shop, is ready with lots of fall decor – including her signature soy candles. There will be Christmas decor as well for your home or office or for gifting.

The first 10 customers will also get a Maryland Farm Girl swag bag. Everyone who comes out for the grand opening will be invited to share in the locally sourced treats from Chesapeake Charcuterie , Tender Loving Confections and Blue Elk Vineyard .

Learn more about Maryland Farm Girl Co. products at https://marylandfarmgirlco.com/ .

•••

Elkton’s Annual Halloween Parade is Friday Oct. 21 and the Elkton Alliance has officially invited everyone to participate.

Individuals, families, groups, businesses and organizations are welcome to march in the parade. Line up begins at 6:30 on Howard Street and will travel along Main Street. Donations of candy or cash and volunteers are also needed to make this a fun, family friendly event.

Spectators are also welcome to come early, have dinner downtown and shop before or after watching the parade. For more information contact the Alliance at 410-398-5076.

•••

Good news for dog owners whose furry friend is a little too fond of the mud: The Familiar Dog opens Thursday in the Elkton Crossing Shopping Center. Cate Campbell, owner of the canine grooming and bathing center, said that opening the new shop was in her plans for the site near Food Lion all along when she opened Betty’s House there earlier this year.

With Betty’s House, which opened in April, Campbell sold a lot of her grandmother’s treasures and antiques to make way for The Familiar Dog. She opened All For Them, another canine salon, in North East – also in April. She said the self-service stations weren’t being used much there, so she moved them to The Familiar Dog, 933 East Pulaski Highway, where she also plans to offer full service treatment.

You’ll be able to wash and dry your diva dog yourself — with your own products or use The Familiar Dog shampoos, towels and treatments — for $15. Full grooms are available by appointment. Call 667-298-0478 to make that appointment or for more information.

Campbell said The Familiar Dog is for dogs only, slyly noting that in the “coming soon” announcement on the front windows.

The Familiar Dog will be open seven days a week; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, and 10-7 on Thursday and Friday.

•••

The Consumer Financial Protection Board and the US Department of Justice have ordered Trident Mortgage Company to pay more that $22 million in fines for discriminatory practices against minority communities in Cecil County and the greater Philadelphia region. The order was entered into the courts Sept. 14. However, Trident has since ceased its mortgage operations.

According to CFPB and DOJ, Trident Mortgage redlined certain communities with high concentrations of minority populations which discouraged home buying and home refinancing.

“Trident illegally redlined neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area, excluding qualified families seeking to own a home,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “With housing costs so high, it is critical that illegal discrimination does not put homeownership even further out of reach.”

The company was also accused of discriminatory hiring practices and using discriminatory language in its social media to discourage home ownership in certain neighborhoods.

“Trident’s unlawful redlining activity denied communities of color equal access to residential mortgages, stripped them of the opportunity to build wealth and devalued properties in their neighborhoods,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

•••

The Harford County Career Fair will be held Thursday from noon until 4 p.m. at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. Hosted by Susquehanna Workforce Network and Harford County Office of Economic Development, the fair will offer a chance for you to meet and even interview with more than 60 companies from Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties.

Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success. Ripken Stadium is located at 873 Long Drive.

•••

Register now for the Oct. 5 seminar on Cyber Security offered by Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Decisive Data Systems.

Attendance can be in person at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library or virtually but registration is required either way. Go to cecilchamber.com .

This is an hour long seminar starting at 9 a.m. to teach you about cyber security and why it is important for your operations.

•••

Kathy’s Corner Shop is offering another book signing Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the shop, 100 South Main St. in North East.

Meet and greet Capt. Tom Teague, author of “Tales From a Tugboat Captain.” Books will be available for purchase.

•••

P.S... Rita’s Italian Water Ice in Elkton and North East closes on Sunday. The exact time each location closes depends on inventory. Meaning the doors close when the freezer cases are empty, so if you have a favorite flavor: get there now and stock up.

Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.