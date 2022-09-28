Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Audi will reveal 'surprise' EVs in its all-electric future range
But don't worry, there'll always be a place for an estate: "Audi stands for Avant," R&D boss tells TG. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Audi is pushing ahead with electric cars, and after 2026 will launch nothing with an engine. But the firm's head of R&D Oliver Hoffmann says there will be some unconventional cars among the EVs.
2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid gains S, Azure grades
Bentley's Bentayga Hybrid has two new variants to join the standard SUV, the S and Azure. Their arrival means 50% of Bentley's lineup, which consists of 14 variants all up, now offers a hybrid powertrain. For the Bentayga Hybrid, the powertrain is common across the range, consisting of a twin-turbo...
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
Driven: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Embarrasses Other Luxury SUVs
With new entrants popping up in the ultra-luxury SUV space every year, it's easy to forget established models like the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover. Often considered one of the first dedicated luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has become an automotive icon with owners ranging from Kim Kardashian to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now in its fifth generation, an all-new Range Rover is arriving at dealerships with order books filled up for months.
This is the new Nissan Z GT4 racer
Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Nissan has unveiled some images of its new Z GT4 racer, and what it’s mostly got us thinking about is how good a road-going Nismo-spec Z would be. Do the right thing, Nissan. Then bring it over to Europe for good measure.
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing
This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster
Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
