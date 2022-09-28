With new entrants popping up in the ultra-luxury SUV space every year, it's easy to forget established models like the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover. Often considered one of the first dedicated luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has become an automotive icon with owners ranging from Kim Kardashian to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now in its fifth generation, an all-new Range Rover is arriving at dealerships with order books filled up for months.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO