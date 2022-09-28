ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 28 Community News

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

Some events may be subject to change due to Hurricane Ian.

Wildlife Club Youth Day

A Youth Day will be held on Saturday at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7-17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free. Register by searching events at practiscore.com.

Field of Heroes

The Greenville Noon Rotary will operate its annual Field of Heroes from Oct. 1-Nov. 12 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Now in their fifth year, the club in cooperation with Greenville Recreation and Parks will create a field of American Flags to honor heroes of all stripes. The club is asking community members to sponsor a flag to honor their heroes for $35 each. All proceeds help the Rotary give back to the community through events, sponsorships and gifts. Visit greenvillenoonrotary.com to sponsor a flag or call 481-1471.

St. Peter’s 200th

In celebration of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s 200th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday all are welcome to enjoy a historical tour complete with actors in period costumes representing those who are buried in St. Peter’s churchyard. A drum and fife parade by musicians from Tryon Palace is set for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, a drum and fife performance will be held in All Saints Hall at 11 a.m. Church historian Riley Roberson and actors portraying those buried will speak briefly. The church is at 101 N. Bonner St., Washington, N.C.

Blessing of the Animals

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot. Free-will donations will be accepted to benefit Pitt County Animal Services and their rescue group Pitt Friends. A photo in lieu of your pet may be brought to receive a blessing. Pets must be secured. Rain or shine.

Tea Party

The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Matt Mercer, editor-in-chief of the North State Journal will talk about being a conservative in media.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Robert Williams, a training consultant will speak. The club will be developing its annual community program and welcomes those interested in supporting local youth.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its business after hours member networking event at 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 6, at 904 West Apartments, 904 Gabriel Drive. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 ext. 2223.

BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew

NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The annual fall benefit is the nonprofit’s largest event with proceeds going to its education and training programs, collaborative/coalition efforts and advocacy work. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, delicious barbecue and beer. Sponsorships are available. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickets.

ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts

East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department says another raccoon in the county has tested positive for rabies. The health department says the animal was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. It is the seventh raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within the county.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
HAVELOCK, NC
