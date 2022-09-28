Sept. 28 Community News

Some events may be subject to change due to Hurricane Ian.

Wildlife Club Youth Day

A Youth Day will be held on Saturday at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7-17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free. Register by searching events at practiscore.com.

Field of Heroes

The Greenville Noon Rotary will operate its annual Field of Heroes from Oct. 1-Nov. 12 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Now in their fifth year, the club in cooperation with Greenville Recreation and Parks will create a field of American Flags to honor heroes of all stripes. The club is asking community members to sponsor a flag to honor their heroes for $35 each. All proceeds help the Rotary give back to the community through events, sponsorships and gifts. Visit greenvillenoonrotary.com to sponsor a flag or call 481-1471.

St. Peter’s 200th

In celebration of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s 200th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday all are welcome to enjoy a historical tour complete with actors in period costumes representing those who are buried in St. Peter’s churchyard. A drum and fife parade by musicians from Tryon Palace is set for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, a drum and fife performance will be held in All Saints Hall at 11 a.m. Church historian Riley Roberson and actors portraying those buried will speak briefly. The church is at 101 N. Bonner St., Washington, N.C.

Blessing of the Animals

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot. Free-will donations will be accepted to benefit Pitt County Animal Services and their rescue group Pitt Friends. A photo in lieu of your pet may be brought to receive a blessing. Pets must be secured. Rain or shine.

Tea Party

The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Matt Mercer, editor-in-chief of the North State Journal will talk about being a conservative in media.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Robert Williams, a training consultant will speak. The club will be developing its annual community program and welcomes those interested in supporting local youth.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its business after hours member networking event at 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 6, at 904 West Apartments, 904 Gabriel Drive. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 ext. 2223.

BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew

NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The annual fall benefit is the nonprofit’s largest event with proceeds going to its education and training programs, collaborative/coalition efforts and advocacy work. It will feature the Martin County Ramblers, an extensive silent auction, delicious barbecue and beer. Sponsorships are available. Visit ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew for information and tickets.