Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Egret – Whiskeytown Lake
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
actionnewsnow.com
'Arising Phoenix' sculpture pieced together with metal from Camp Fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Camp Fire survivor has pieced together an artistic tribute to his former hometown of Paradise. This summer he took it on the road to Burning Man in the Nevada desert where it was viewed by thousands of people. Robert Marzewski is best know by his nickname...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment frustration in Redding
For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
actionnewsnow.com
Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California
With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
krcrtv.com
Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period
REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Apples to Apples – Justice for Some
It’s Pie Baking Thursday – the day when ovens all over Manton are filled with apple pies that will be sold Saturday at the Manton Apple Festival. Volunteers have already spent weeks peeling and coring apples, making filling, rolling out crusts, and assembling these delicious works of art. You’re coming up, right? Of course you are. If you get a pie with a bite taken out of it, it was baked in my kitchen. Quality control.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
mynspr.org
Stardust Revue aims for a brighter future for burlesque and drag in downtown Chico
Burlesque relies heavily on the art of the tease. Drag, the gender-bending art form, requires charisma and nerve. Combine them both, and the result is a splendid, sultry, and bold night out filled with salacious comedy known as The Stardust Revue. This Saturday, they headline Duffy’s Tavern for their Halloween-themed...
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
krcrtv.com
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
activenorcal.com
Lake Monsters: Here’s Why Sturgeon Grow to Be So Big in Shasta Lake
For anyone who’s been lucky enough to take a trip to Shasta Lake, you’ve surely heard of the legend of giant sturgeon sitting on the bottom of the lake. I have to admit, the legends even freaked me out as a kid. With modern-day photos and videos, we’ve actually seen some of these fish reach up to 500 pounds. So why the heck do they get so big? That’s actually a story that’s 75 years in the making.
