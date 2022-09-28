Read full article on original website
Ukraine encircles key city; Russia intensifies bombing
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces encircled the strategic eastern city of Lyman on Saturday in a counteroffensive that has humiliated the Kremlin, while Russian bombardments intensified after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. In the northeast, Ukrainian...
Kaspersky suffers because of the Russian war over Ukraine
Russian has waged a war with Ukraine in February this year and since then it has been trying many tactics to bring its enemy to its knees. Although the entire world is against the war and the killings of the innocent, Vladimir Putin is disinterested in calling off the war as he has lost a lot of time, ammunition, money and resources after the start of the war and is now in a situation where he cannot take a turn back.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds
As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Vladimir Putin’s troops.Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4pm on Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Mr Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and took him to an undisclosed location.“His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.Mr Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Mr Murashov.Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.The Zaporizhzhia plant,...
Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – September 30, 2022
Russian cybercrime, social media corruption and a tidal wave of malicious app downloads…. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of September 30, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. CISA Issues Warning to OT/ICS Owners and Operators. Operational technology/industrial control system (OT/ICS) assets continue to...
US, Canada and UK witness highest number of ransomware attacks on a global note
A Ransomware report compiled by NordLocker- a company that offers a highly secure private cloud has revealed that United States, Canada and United Kingdom are the countries that witnessed highest rate of ransomware attacks. And the most interesting fact is that small business operating in the said regions were at greater risk than the larger ones.
American Fast Company website shutdown after Cyber Attack
Fast Company that offers technology and business news through print and online circulation was hit by a cyber-attack recently, promoting the company to shut it down on a temporary note. Details are in that the hackers took control of the Content Management System and sent obscene messages to the home screens of Apple news subscribers from Tuesday night.
At least 72% of children were hit by cyber threats in 2021
A recent survey made by a Saudi based firm has discovered that about 72% of children were hit by cyber threats last year, i.e., 2021 and estimates are in that there can be a rise by 10% in such attacks by this year’s end. Saudi based Boston Consulting Group...
