Russian has waged a war with Ukraine in February this year and since then it has been trying many tactics to bring its enemy to its knees. Although the entire world is against the war and the killings of the innocent, Vladimir Putin is disinterested in calling off the war as he has lost a lot of time, ammunition, money and resources after the start of the war and is now in a situation where he cannot take a turn back.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO