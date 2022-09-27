Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to No. 3 Misericordia, 1-0
SCRANTON, PA (September 28, 2022) -- The University of Scranton women's soccer team battled hard against third ranked Misericordia on Wednesday night at Weiss field, but a late second half goal proved the difference as the Cougars beat the Royals 1-0. The Royals move to 6-2-1 on the season with the result as they resume conference play this weekend.
Field Hockey Falls to Ithaca in Non-Conference Action
SCRANTON, Pa. – A big second half for Ithaca proved costly as The University of Scranton field hockey team (6-1) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Bombers (6-2) in non-conference action on Wednesday night at Weiss Field in Scranton. This marked the 20th all-time meeting between the programs, but...
Royal Review: Jessica Hoffmann of Women's Cross Country Shines at Lock Haven Invitational
Graduate student Jessica Hoffmann (Millington, N.J./Watchung Hills) of The University of Scranton Women's Cross Country team captured the individual title at Saturday's Lock Haven Invitational in a field of 285 runners with a personal-best time of 21:15.4, the second-fastest 6K time in Landmark Conference history. For more on that and...
Scranton Names Class of 2026 Presidential Scholars
The University of Scranton has awarded 15 students from its class of 2026 four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarships. Presidential Scholarships are awarded to incoming first-year students with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement. The scholarship covers four years of full tuition provided that the student maintains at least a 3.25 grade point average.
Laura Zagacki, MS, OTR/L
Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.
University Student Teachers Begin at Area Schools
Twenty University of Scranton education majors are serving as student teachers during the fall semester at ten local schools in the following nine school districts: Carbondale, Dunmore, Mid Valley, Mountain View, Pittston, Riverside, Scranton, Valley View and Western Wayne. The following is a list of undergraduate and graduate students who...
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
Scranton Ranked in Top 50 for Doing Public Good
The University of Scranton ranked No. 47 among the 603 master’s universities in the nation included in a 2022 listing by Washington Monthly that seeks to rate colleges based on their contribution to the public good. Published in the September/October issue of the magazine and online, Washington Monthly analyzed numerous data sets to determine an overall rank based on what “schools do for the country.” According to the publication, they rank “four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.”
Michele Boland, MSN, RN
Michele Boland, MSN, RN, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Nursing. She earned a master's degree in nursing education from the University of Phoenix and graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is currently pursuing a certification in nursing education and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau. Her many positions held in the broad field of nursing since 1990 include most recently working in nursing education, as faculty both in the classroom and simulation laboratory settings and acute care clinical sites for the past 15 years with the Career Technology Center Practical Nursing Program in Scranton and the Delaware County Practical Nursing program in suburban Philadelphia. She held critical care staff nursing and administrative positions at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also assisted in the development of diagnosis related clinical pathways. She also held supervisory and administrative duties at the Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, and home hospice care in the suburban Philadelphia area.
Professor Katherine Cummings
Kate Cummings is Assistant Professor and Research and Instruction Librarian for Business at the Weinberg Memorial Library. Kate was formerly the Library Director at Luzerne County Community College and held previous positions at the University of Maine and Wilkes University. Kate holds a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Wilkes University. Prior to her graduate education, she earned a B.S. in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Maine. Kate’s research interests include diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, and librarian identity.
Open House Set for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6
The University of Scranton, a nationally recognized Jesuit university in northeast Pennsylvania, will host two Open House events for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 6. “Best 388 Colleges,” “Best Buys in College Education,” “America’s Best Colleges,” “A Focus on Student Success,” “Best Undergraduate...
Professor Rebecca Sullivan
Rebecca Sullivan, MPhil, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Education. She has earned a Master of Arts in Philosophy of Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and is currently completing her PhD in Philosophy and Education. She has recent experience teaching undergraduate and graduate classes at Fordham, Columbia, NYU, Queens College, and SUNY New Paltz. Her research and teaching focus on education as holistic personal formation.
Professor Kenneth Dudeck
Kenneth E. Dudeck is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics and Engineering. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University. Prior to coming to The University of Scranton, Professor Dudeck was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. In addition to his teaching, Professor Dudeck has served as an Industrial Consultant for the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland and since 1989, operated his own consulting firm providing electrical engineering consulting services to local manufacturing industries.
MEET THE STAFF: Lori Moran, '93, G, '95
This is the first in an occasional series spotlighting staff throughout the University community. Suggestions for future articles should be directed to RoyalNews@scranton.edu. Lori Moran, '93, G, '95, Director of the Center for Career Development at the University of Scranton is preparing with her team for The Fall Career Expo that will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Byron from 12-3 p.m.
Julie L. Murphy, Ph.D. RN
Julie L. Murphy, PhD, RN, was named assistant professor in the Department of Nursing. Dr. Murphy earned her doctoral degree in 2019 from The Pennsylvania State University, focusing her research on family communication patterns. She was awarded a university graduate fellowship in the Penn State College of Nursing upon enrollment in her doctoral program. She also holds a master’s degree in nursing, with a focus on nursing education and the faculty role from Drexel University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State University, and an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College. She recently completed a post master’s certificate in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. She has been a nurse educator for several years and prior to that, she worked in local hospitals as a registered nurse in telemetry and medical surgical units.
50th Anniversary of Co-Education Kickoff
The University will kickoff a year-long celebration of women being accepted into undergraduate education. The celebration will start with a short program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30p.m. in front of the Class of 2020 Gateway, in front of St. Thomas Hall, for the kickoff event. A few short remarks...
Photo Exhibition Features Mayan Narratives
A rich burst of color shines in the predominately black and white image of Rose Cuy, highlighting the beauty of Mayan traditional dress that is all-too-quickly fading from the town of San Lucas Tolimán in Guatemala. Byron Maldonado hopes his photographs of elderly women of his village who still...
Anthony Betancourt, Ph.D.
Anthony C. Betancourt, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Psychology. He received a B.S. in Psychology from The University of Scranton, a Master’s in General Theoretical Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the City University of New York. Dr. Betancourt is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABLE Research LLC, Lawrenceville, NJ. ABLE Research produces scientific reports, news articles, podcasts, videos, educational workshops and consulting services addressing bullying, scientific racism, learning disabilities and economic inequality.
Inaugural Community-Based Learning Faculty Fellows Announced
The Office of Community-Based Learning (CBL) announces the creation of the Faculty Fellows in Community-Based Learning Program at The University of Scranton. This program seeks to recognize, reward, and support exemplary faculty who are eager to fully integrate Community-Based Learning as an intentional pedagogical strategy into their courses and/or curricular-based projects. This academic experience involves students working with individuals, groups, or organizations in ways structured to meet community-defined needs. The Faculty Fellows program seeks to expand, strengthen and institutionalize Community-Based Learning at The University of Scranton as a demonstration of our commitment to the common good.
Laura Skoronski Chavez, Ph.D., RN
Laura Chavez, PhD, RN, was named assistant professor in the Nursing Department. She earned a doctor of philosophy (PhD) in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a master’s degree in Nursing Education from Georgetown University, and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Scranton. Laura returns to The University of Scranton as a faculty member after working as an Assistant Professor of Nursing at Wilkes University and, prior to that, as a Nursing Laboratory Educator here at the University of Scranton. Clinically, her specialty areas include the Emergency Department and the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU). Dr. Chavez has received several research grants, has presented at numerous regional and national conferences and has co-authored several peer-reviewed journal articles. She is also currently working as a Registered Nurse in the PACU at Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospital.
