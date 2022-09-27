Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.

