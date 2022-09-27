Read full article on original website
scranton.edu
Field Hockey Falls to Ithaca in Non-Conference Action
SCRANTON, Pa. – A big second half for Ithaca proved costly as The University of Scranton field hockey team (6-1) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Bombers (6-2) in non-conference action on Wednesday night at Weiss Field in Scranton. This marked the 20th all-time meeting between the programs, but...
scranton.edu
Women's Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to No. 3 Misericordia, 1-0
SCRANTON, PA (September 28, 2022) -- The University of Scranton women's soccer team battled hard against third ranked Misericordia on Wednesday night at Weiss field, but a late second half goal proved the difference as the Cougars beat the Royals 1-0. The Royals move to 6-2-1 on the season with the result as they resume conference play this weekend.
scranton.edu
Scranton Names Class of 2026 Presidential Scholars
The University of Scranton has awarded 15 students from its class of 2026 four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarships. Presidential Scholarships are awarded to incoming first-year students with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement. The scholarship covers four years of full tuition provided that the student maintains at least a 3.25 grade point average.
scranton.edu
Laura Zagacki, MS, OTR/L
Laura M. Zagacki, MS, OTR/L, was named assistant professor in the Occupational Therapy Department. Laura is currently completing her Doctor of Health Sciences (DHSc) in rehabilitation science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her dissertation studies occupational therapy and sibling participation in play in families with a child who has a physical disability. She earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Lafayette College in Easton, PA. She has been a licensed occupational therapist since 2005 working with children and adults in home-based, school-based, and hospital settings. Most recently she was the therapy department manager at the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where she has held leadership and management roles. Laura has presented at several state and national conferences and has contributed to writing hospital policies, procedures, educational materials, and published articles.
scranton.edu
University Student Teachers Begin at Area Schools
Twenty University of Scranton education majors are serving as student teachers during the fall semester at ten local schools in the following nine school districts: Carbondale, Dunmore, Mid Valley, Mountain View, Pittston, Riverside, Scranton, Valley View and Western Wayne. The following is a list of undergraduate and graduate students who...
scranton.edu
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
scranton.edu
Open House Set for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6
The University of Scranton, a nationally recognized Jesuit university in northeast Pennsylvania, will host two Open House events for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 6. “Best 388 Colleges,” “Best Buys in College Education,” “America’s Best Colleges,” “A Focus on Student Success,” “Best Undergraduate...
scranton.edu
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC
Michael Nytz, MA, NCC, LPC, was named lecturer in the Counseling and Human Services Department. He graduated from Warner Southern College in 1990 with BA in Psychology. After spending three years on active duty in the Army, Michael earned his MA in Counseling from The College of New Jersey in 1996. Michael is currently working on his Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision at the University of the Cumberlands. He has worked in the counseling field since 1993 in a variety of settings. For the past 26 years he has worked as a school counselor. Michael also works part-time as a licensed professional counselor.
scranton.edu
Scranton Ranked in Top 50 for Doing Public Good
The University of Scranton ranked No. 47 among the 603 master’s universities in the nation included in a 2022 listing by Washington Monthly that seeks to rate colleges based on their contribution to the public good. Published in the September/October issue of the magazine and online, Washington Monthly analyzed numerous data sets to determine an overall rank based on what “schools do for the country.” According to the publication, they rank “four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.”
scranton.edu
Events Calendar
12:00 PM - 01:30 PMThe Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon Seminar- Managing Today and Envisioning Tomorrow: Leading the City of Scranton. 06:00 PM - 07:15 PMSchemel Forum Course- What is Fascism?. All Day2022 Fall - Last Day 25% Tuition Refund (non-flat rate only) All Day2022 Fall: Last Day to Drop...
scranton.edu
Professor Katherine Cummings
Kate Cummings is Assistant Professor and Research and Instruction Librarian for Business at the Weinberg Memorial Library. Kate was formerly the Library Director at Luzerne County Community College and held previous positions at the University of Maine and Wilkes University. Kate holds a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Wilkes University. Prior to her graduate education, she earned a B.S. in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Maine. Kate’s research interests include diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, and librarian identity.
scranton.edu
Professor Rebecca Sullivan
Rebecca Sullivan, MPhil, was appointed Lecturer in the Department of Education. She has earned a Master of Arts in Philosophy of Education at Teachers College, Columbia University and is currently completing her PhD in Philosophy and Education. She has recent experience teaching undergraduate and graduate classes at Fordham, Columbia, NYU, Queens College, and SUNY New Paltz. Her research and teaching focus on education as holistic personal formation.
scranton.edu
Professor Wesam Alramadeen
Professor Wesam Alramadeen, was named Lecturer in the Operations & Analytics Department. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering at Binghamton University. He received a Master of Business Administration from German Jordanian University and a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering-Telecommunication from Mutah University in Jordan. His professional experience includes business development and strategic advising.
scranton.edu
Photo Exhibition Features Mayan Narratives
A rich burst of color shines in the predominately black and white image of Rose Cuy, highlighting the beauty of Mayan traditional dress that is all-too-quickly fading from the town of San Lucas Tolimán in Guatemala. Byron Maldonado hopes his photographs of elderly women of his village who still...
scranton.edu
MEET THE STAFF: Lori Moran, '93, G, '95
This is the first in an occasional series spotlighting staff throughout the University community. Suggestions for future articles should be directed to RoyalNews@scranton.edu. Lori Moran, '93, G, '95, Director of the Center for Career Development at the University of Scranton is preparing with her team for The Fall Career Expo that will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Byron from 12-3 p.m.
scranton.edu
Julie L. Murphy, Ph.D. RN
Julie L. Murphy, PhD, RN, was named assistant professor in the Department of Nursing. Dr. Murphy earned her doctoral degree in 2019 from The Pennsylvania State University, focusing her research on family communication patterns. She was awarded a university graduate fellowship in the Penn State College of Nursing upon enrollment in her doctoral program. She also holds a master’s degree in nursing, with a focus on nursing education and the faculty role from Drexel University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Penn State University, and an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College. She recently completed a post master’s certificate in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. She has been a nurse educator for several years and prior to that, she worked in local hospitals as a registered nurse in telemetry and medical surgical units.
scranton.edu
50th Anniversary of Co-Education Begins
The University will begin a yearlong celebration of women being accepted into undergraduate education. The celebration will start with a brief program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the Class of 2020 Gateway, in front of St. Thomas Hall. A few remarks will be offered by Rev. Joseph...
scranton.edu
Inaugural Community-Based Learning Faculty Fellows Announced
The Office of Community-Based Learning (CBL) announces the creation of the Faculty Fellows in Community-Based Learning Program at The University of Scranton. This program seeks to recognize, reward, and support exemplary faculty who are eager to fully integrate Community-Based Learning as an intentional pedagogical strategy into their courses and/or curricular-based projects. This academic experience involves students working with individuals, groups, or organizations in ways structured to meet community-defined needs. The Faculty Fellows program seeks to expand, strengthen and institutionalize Community-Based Learning at The University of Scranton as a demonstration of our commitment to the common good.
scranton.edu
Professor Elizabeth Vento
Elizabeth Vento is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology. Prof. Vento earned a B.A. in Literature and Creative Writing with a minor in Gender Studies from State University of New York, Purchase, an M.S. Ed. in Multilingual Multicultural Education from The College of New Rochelle; a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Psychology from Columbia University; and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from St. John’s University. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical Psychology at St. John’s. Prof. Vento has also served as a Volunteer Counselor at Forsyth Satellite Academy, as a Suicide Hotline Counselor for Trevor Project Lifeline, and as a Lactation Counselor for Heart Science Midwifery.
scranton.edu
Professor Daniel Jackowitz
Daniel M. Jackowitz is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Computer Science. He received a B.S. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering and a M.S. in Software Engineering from The University of Scranton. Prof. Jackowitz also received a M.S. in Computer Science from Yale University. He was a Software Engineer – Distributed Messaging for The New York Times; a Senior Software Engineer – Core Data Engineering; Senior Software Engineer – Event Platform, Query; Senior Data Engineer II – Data Platform. In spring 2022, Prof. Jackowitz was an adjunct faculty member in the Computing Sciences Department at The University of Scranton. He designed and taught the departments “Introduction to Big Data Platforms” graduate course. This course introduced students to the challenges of large-scale data processing and provided them with hands-on experience using industry-standard tools to solve representative problems using real-world datasets.
