The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think

With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade

It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama

And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film

The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
Blonde review: Ana de Armas can't save a cruel portrayal of Marilyn Monroe

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including assault and suicide that some readers may find upsetting. It's important to remember going into Andrew Dominik's Blonde that it isn't about Marilyn Monroe the person, really. It's about Marilyn Monroe the idea. What's clear after watching Blonde, which the filmmaker...
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe

When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown

The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend

The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever

Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

