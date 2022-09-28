Read full article on original website
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
SheKnows
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade
It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
digitalspy.com
Blonde review: Ana de Armas can't save a cruel portrayal of Marilyn Monroe
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including assault and suicide that some readers may find upsetting. It's important to remember going into Andrew Dominik's Blonde that it isn't about Marilyn Monroe the person, really. It's about Marilyn Monroe the idea. What's clear after watching Blonde, which the filmmaker...
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe
When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Takes a “Risk” in How She Handles Deckhand Jason Gaskell’s Issues with the Team
The captain wants to find a way to “defuse” the situation in this first look at the October 3 episode of Below Deck Med. Amid ongoing romantic tensions within the crew and a new charter ready to vacation, Captain Sandy Yawn is also learning about a conflict among the deck team in a first look at the upcoming October 3 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.
Separating the Facts From the Fiction in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic, "Blonde"
"Blonde," the new movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is more inspired by the legendary actor's story than it is a retelling of her life. However, there are parts that stick pretty close to the facts we know about her. The film is an adaptation of Joyce Carol...
Hilaria Baldwin reveals the Spanish meaning behind newborn daughter Ilaria's name... nearly two years after coming under fire for heritage scandal
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter's name Ilaria as she shared a touching video of her baby girl hiccupping. In a lengthy caption, Hilaria, who shares a similar name as her daughter, revealed their names were Spanish for 'happy.'. The post came nearly two years after Hilaria,...
The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown
The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
Netflix's You Introduces its New Cast of Characters in Season 4 Teaser
Hello, You. The Netflix thriller will soon return for a two-part Season 4. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Part 1 of You's fourth installment will arrive on Netflix February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 10, 2023. Season 4 of You follows Joe...
WATCH: Queen Charlotte Gets Her Due in First Look at Netflix's Bridgerton Prequel
Alert the Ton: Netflix has released the first footage from its upcoming Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte. Set decades before the events of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte follows the queen's rise to power and her marriage to King George, which sparked both a great love story and a societal shift in the Ton.
WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser
Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever
Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
Primetimer
