Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)
Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
Feline fundraisers in Westfield to benefit no-kill rescue shelter
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Homeless Cat Project, a no-kill cat and kitten rescue shelter, is running two fundraisers in October to help pay for costs to care for homeless, abandoned, and surrendered cats and kittens at its East Mountain Road facility. Today and tomorrow, Oct. 1 and 2, it...
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
Westfield boards need to heed neighbors’ opposition to warehouse (Letters)
Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from September 18-24
A house in East Longmeadow that sold for $726,900 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 204 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $301,379. The average price per square foot ended up at $195.
Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield
Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
Trey Rios’ four interceptions helps No. 4 Northampton football defeat No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With the help of a turnover-hungry defense and a scheme change that led to explosive offensive plays, the No. 4 Northampton football team defeated No. 9 West Springfield, 33-12, at Clark Field Friday night.
Brothers Galen, Reilly Fowles of Northampton claim PVIAC Boys Invitational Golf Tournament title (photos)
CHICOPEE — Winning the PVIAC Boys Invitational Golf Tournament is a special moment for the team involved regardless of the scenario.
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
Westfield football stays perfect with 53-22 drubbing of Holyoke
HOLYOKE – THe Westfield High School football team is living the old adage now - “practice makes perfect.”. Westfield delivered near-flawless execution in its fourth game of the season Friday night in Holyoke, defeating the Purple Knights, 53-22, at Roberts Sports Complex to remain unbeaten this season at 4-0.
South Hadley’s Lisa Wong appointed to chair Baby Bonds Task Force
SOUTH HADLEY — Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg appointed Town Administrator Lisa Wong to chair the state’s task force exploring the creation of a trust fund to benefit Massachusetts newborns. The Baby Bonds Task Force, which Goldberg convened in June, plans to issue its recommendations to the treasurer on...
Southwick can expect quarterly water quality violations for 2-3 years, DPW director says
SOUTHWICK — Residents of Southwick have been receiving notices about water quality violations in the town’s public water suppply, and a town official said that the notices will likely continue to arrive in the mail until a new water treatment plant can be constructed. Southwick receives some of...
Lee’s familial mentality lead them to a dominant victory over Frontier, 42-0: ‘They kept the faith in the team’
LEE, Mass. -- Faith and family. That is what defined Lee’s win on Friday night, defeating Frontier in dominating fashion, 42-0. The Wildcats showed teamwork and precision in every play, trusting one another to make the tackle or the run that would ultimately seal the result.
Jaedyn Perez, strong fourth quarter leads No. 5 Agawam football past No. 10 Amherst (video)
AGAWAM – Once the final whistle was blown between No. 5 Agawam football and No. 10 Amherst on Friday, Brownies coach John Benjamin let out a sigh of relief.
Live Coverage: Week 4 of Western Mass. High School Football
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. League matchups kick off Week 4 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
