Stockbridge, MA

Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)

Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
HOLYOKE, MA
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
Westfield boards need to heed neighbors’ opposition to warehouse (Letters)

Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
WESTFIELD, MA
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield

Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
