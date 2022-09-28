Read full article on original website
You Are Invited! A Sunset Gala for Parkinson’s Research
Please join Nancy Dee Horak at her beautiful home in Valencia for a spectacular private event which promises to be a night to remember. “HELLOooo … BROADWAY!”, a ‘Parkinson’s Fundraising’ project is an historic chronological Revue of Broadway Musicals throughout the years and how they impacted the growth of NYC, why it became known as the ‘Great White Way’…and today, the ‘Big Apple’!
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Paddle for the Battle
Pickleball players come to The Paseo Club October 1st & 2nd to participate in the second annual Paddle For The Battle Event. This Michael Hoefflin Foundation fundraiser is a fixed partner round robin which gives you a chance to play against many different teams to maximize the fun. Take your game to the next level while supporting a great cause!
Art by Award-Winning Artists in Santa Clarita
The newly opened art gallery J Sabry Fine Art brings beautiful art by many famous artists to our community, many of whom have works in museums across the country. It’s free to browse the amazing display of original paintings and hand-signed limited edition prints, and enjoy the ambience in their comfy leather chairs while taking in the view.
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Here to Stay
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival Returns October 8 in Palmdale
The seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Music, art, food, artisan creations, painting classes,...
“Opening Doors to a Brighter Future” 2022 Fashion Show
There is much to look forward to as Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley are gearing up for their 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique. “Opening Doors to a Brighter Future” will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chaired by Sandi Naba and Jessica Kreuzberger, the event will be an afternoon of fashion fun, with the boutique opening at 10 a.m. to the public and Fashion Show beginning at noon. It will include a delicious sit-down lunch, no host bar, and a live and silent auction.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
LE CHENE FRENCH CUISINE – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Bundle up with your significant other this fall and escape the chilly weather and crunchy leaves at Le Chene, Santa Clarita’s premiere destination for French cuisine. Voted time and time again as one of the most romantic spots in the valley, Le Chene specializes in handcrafted and artfully presented French dishes, and the atmosphere is perfect for those dates where you just want to enjoy good food and great company. Upscale French fare is what they do best, so secure your spot with a reservation today: 661-251-4315.
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
WE GO DELIVERS – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
When you’re having one of those days where you’re just too lazy to get your shoes on and get in the car, WeGo Delivers has your back. WeGo Delivers is a food and goods delivery service that covers the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and in addition to the standard 200+ restaurants they cover here in the valley, they also offer the ability to custom order anything from virtually any store or spot in Santa Clarita. To view their entire selection and get your delivery started, head over to http://wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
