Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will protect the newly incorporated regions using 'all available means'
Putin urges Ukraine to sit down for talks but warns that Moscow will not give up the newly incorporated regions
EU members in a joint statement 'firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation, of Ukrainian territory
President Vladimir Putin signs treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russian gas pipelines to Germany
Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region
Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Japanese defense ministry says North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles
19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region
Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally...
Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy was struck in the Kupiansy district, calling the attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “сruelty that can’t be justified.” Russian forces have not acknowledged or commented on the attack, apparently the second in two days to hit a humanitarian convoy. Russian troops have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area. The attack comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date.
