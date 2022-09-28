ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
The Hill

Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region

Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WTOP

UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally...
The Associated Press

Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy was struck in the Kupiansy district, calling the attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “сruelty that can’t be justified.” Russian forces have not acknowledged or commented on the attack, apparently the second in two days to hit a humanitarian convoy. Russian troops have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area. The attack comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date.
