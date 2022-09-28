Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
MedicalXpress
Scientists studying fatal muscle wasting disease make significant discovery
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is caused by a genetic mutation and affects one in every 5,000 boys born. Because the affected gene is on the X chromosome, girls are carriers of the mutant gene but develop the disease only very rarely (one in about 50 million). Children with the condition...
RELATED PEOPLE
MedPage Today
Distressing Dreams and Dementia; Global COVID-Brain Study; Biogen Resolves Claims
Distressing dreams predicted cognitive decline and all-cause dementia in middle-aged and older adults without cognitive impairment or Parkinson's disease, especially men. (eClinicalMedicine) A life expectancy model predicted mortality in people with dementia. (JAMA Internal Medicine) What's known about the long-term effects of COVID on the brain? Researchers for a global...
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
CDC tracking 3 new COVID-19 variants as some experts warn cases could increase
Some experts are predicting another surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this fall as new variants are spreading nationwide. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest variants.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
News-Medical.net
Gut microbiome could contribute to a person's risk for HIV infection, research suggests
New UCLA-led research suggests certain gut bacteria -- including one that is essential for a healthy gut microbiome – differ between people who go on to acquire HIV infection compared to those who have not become infected. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine, suggest that the gut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless | Sabine Hossenfelder
In private, many physicists admit they do not believe the particles they are paid to search for exist, says physicist Sabine Hossenfelder
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
A dementia charity has hailed a “historic moment” in Alzheimer’s research as a new drug has been found to reduce memory decline among patients with early-stage disease. Lecanemab was found to slow decline in participants’ memory and thinking. Alzheimer’s Research UK said the finding was a...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new model of Alzheimer's as an autoimmune disease
Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network, have proposed a new mechanistic model (AD2) for Alzheimer's, looking at it not as a brain disease, but as a chronic autoimmune condition that attacks the brain. This novel research is published today, in Alzheimer's & Dementia. "We...
psychreg.org
New Study: Injected Protein Flips a Switch in the Brain, Then Disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Nature.com
Gene"“environment interactions in Alzheimer disease: the emerging role of epigenetics
With the exception of a few monogenic forms, Alzheimer disease (AD) has a complex aetiology that is likely to involve multiple susceptibility genes and environmental factors. The role of environmental factors is difficult to determine and, until a few years ago, the molecular mechanisms underlying gene"“environment (G"‰Ã—"‰E) interactions in AD were largely unknown. Here, we review evidence that has emerged over the past two decades to explain how environmental factors, such as diet, lifestyle, alcohol, smoking and pollutants, might interact with the human genome. In particular, we discuss how various environmental AD risk factors can induce epigenetic modifications of key AD-related genes and pathways and consider how epigenetic mechanisms could contribute to the effects of oxidative stress on AD onset. Studies on early-life exposures are helping to uncover critical time windows of sensitivity to epigenetic influences from environmental factors, thereby laying the foundations for future primary preventative approaches. We conclude that epigenetic modifications need to be considered when assessing G"‰Ã—"‰E interactions in AD.
techaiapp.com
Providing new pathways for neuroscience research and education | MIT News
Payton Dupuis’s interest in biology research began where it does for many future scientists — witnessing a relative struggling with an incurable medical condition. For Dupuis, that family member was her uncle, who suffered from complications from diabetes. Dupuis, a senior at Montana State University, says that diabetes is prominent on the Flathead Reservation in Montana, where she grew up, and witnessing the impacts of the disease inspired her to pursue a career in scientific research. Since then, that passion has taken Dupuis around the country to participate in various summer research programs in the biomedical sciences.
Comments / 0