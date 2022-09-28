Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…
Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
techaiapp.com
New infosec products of the week: September 30, 2022
Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Illumio, Malwarebytes, Netography, TransUnion, and Truecaller. TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses. To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives...
techaiapp.com
How Cloud-Based Services Minimize the Impact of Incident Recovery
Few organizations are able to continue operating after being hit by ransomware, let alone be able to quickly get services back online. Those few who can are likely assisted by cloud-based services as those systems tend to remain unaffected.
techaiapp.com
GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
RELATED PEOPLE
techaiapp.com
Virtual Electronics Lab: How to Create an Oscilloscope Using Python and the ADALM2000
This article aims to demonstrate how users can develop their own virtual laboratory instruments using the ADALM2000. The Python programming language will be used in this article due to its simplicity, and because it is open source. With the combination of Python and the ADALM2000, it is possible to develop several virtual laboratory instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, and many more. However, this article will only concentrate on one instrument—the oscilloscope, one of the most fundamental instruments that we use in an actual electronics laboratory.
techaiapp.com
Prepare for the Closure of PA-DSS
On 28 October 2022, the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) and Program will close and will be replaced by the PCI Secure Software Standard. To prepare for this transition, assessors should be aware of the following information:. PA-DSS Application Validation and Listing:. Change submissions to listed PA-DSS applications must...
techaiapp.com
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
techaiapp.com
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
techaiapp.com
Logitech Launches ‘Diverse Portfolio’ of Mice and Keyboards Exclusively for Macs
Logitech has something new in store for Mac users worldwide. The popular computer peripheral developer had recently launched a new suite of mice and keyboards specifically made for Mac users’ needs. These Mac peripherals are now available at its official online store and other global retailers. Logitech New Mac...
techaiapp.com
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
techaiapp.com
Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh
On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
techaiapp.com
64-core Ryzen 7000 Threadripper monster caught in the wild
It’s been only a few days since AMD rolled out its Ryzen 7000 processors with up to 16 Zen 4 cores and there are already rumblings of its next big CPU announcement. What appears to be the follow-up to the world’s fastest x86 processor – the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX – has appeared in a popular scientific computing project, einstein@home (opens in new tab), as reported by prolific CPU chaser Benchleaks (opens in new tab) (via Tom’sHardware (opens in new tab)).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techaiapp.com
Wave – World’s First EVT App Launched by Newton
The gateway of the Metaverse has opened! Unmissable films, classic shows, music beats, crowd-funded movies, metaverse creations, virtual living celebrities, alien animals, and more are now digital assets in the form of EVT (encrypted variable tokens). This new asset class items are readily available to be purchased, swapped, downloaded for keepsake, and interacted with via the world’s premiere EVT entertainment asset app called WAVE.
techaiapp.com
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale began last week and only a couple of days remain until the end of the ongoing sale. During this period, there have been several deals, discounts, and offers on all kinds of electronic products. If you are still in the market for a laptop, you can check out this list of some of the best deals still available on laptops across different price points from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, MSI, and more during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale.
techaiapp.com
MEV Bot Makes $1 Million, But a Hacker Steals it all Within an Hour
An odd development in decentralized finance saw an Ethereum (ETH) arbitrage trading bot win big and destroy it all on the same day. Robert Miller, a researcher at the company Flashbots, revealed on Twitter how a MEV bot, through arbitrage trades, with the prefix 0xbadc0de could make 800 Ether (ETH), or almost $1 million.
techaiapp.com
Intel and Samsung show off slideable display for future laptops
TL;DR: Samsung has shown off what it is calling the world’s first slideable display for PCs. The brief product demo was handled by Samsung Display CEO JS Choi and took place on day one of the Intel Innovation 2022 conference in San Jose, California. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said he was impressed when he was shown a prototype in South Korea and instantly saw the potential for a platform. Choi believes it represents a future PC trend.
Comments / 0