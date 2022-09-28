ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?

Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
daystech.org

Microsoft rolling out Android app support on Windows 11

Microsoft has confirmed that it’s now rolling out Android app assist to Windows 11 customers in 21 extra nations. American multinational know-how company Microsoft has confirmed that it’s now rolling out Android app assist to Windows 11 customers in 21 extra nations. According to GSM Arena, WSA, i.e....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Virtual Desktops#Windows Virtual Desktop#Windows Hello#Azure Academy#Webauthn
techaiapp.com

Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you

Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
makeuseof.com

Microsoft PowerToys Will Finally Tell You Which Process Is Using a File

Sometimes, Windows won't let you erase a file, claiming that another program is using it... even if you have no idea which program that is. Fortunately, Microsoft will soon save the day with a PowerToy that identifies which program is locking up your file. A New PowerToy: The File Locksmith.
makeuseof.com

SpiralLinux Fixes Frustrating Hardware Suport Issues in New Version

The developers of the Debian offshoot SpiralLinux have announced a new version, 11.220925. The release offers a number of improvements to increase hardware support and make the system more user-friendly. What's New in SpiralLinux?. The developers announce the new version in a post on the project's GitHub page:. The SpiralLinux...
makeuseof.com

How to See Wi-Fi Passwords on an iPhone

Do you want to find the password to a Wi-Fi network on your iPhone so that you can share it with someone else? That's pretty straightforward in iOS 16 and later, but not so much in older system software versions. However, it's worth noting that you can only see the...
The Verge

Microsoft’s discontinuing SwiftKey on iOS next week

Microsoft confirmed that it’s removing SwiftKey from the Apple App Store and ending support for the iOS version of the keyboard app on October 5th. It will still be available if you’ve already downloaded SwiftKey on your iPhone, so long as you don’t uninstall it yourself. “Microsoft...
techaiapp.com

Using Proxies for Web Scraping: How-to, Types, Best Practices

Any substantial web scraping process requires the use of proxies. There are many benefits to including proxies in your scraping application. What number of proxies will you need for your project? Which proxies you require and how to handle residential proxies will be discussed in this post. How does a...
TechRadar

Microsoft SQL servers targeted in ransomware attacks

An ongoing campaign is looking to distribute the FARGO ransomware (opens in new tab) to as many Microsoft SQL servers as possible, experts have found. According to cybersecurity researchers at AhnLab Security Emergency Response Center (ASEC), threat actors are picking up pace, looking for unprotected MS-SQL servers, or those protected by weak and easily cracked passwords.
Android Police

Google is testing an easier-to-use call interface for the Phone app

With everything your smartphone is capable of doing, it's easy to overlook basic voice calls, and Google's Phone app rarely sees much of the limelight. While Google's constantly updating it, it's not often that we hear about it picking up major new features or undergoing substantial visual changes — probably because it already works so well and doesn’t need that much maintenance. But right now we are seeing one change that catches our eye, as a recent beta build of the app tweaks the user interface for when you’re on a call.
techaiapp.com

Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account

American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
techaiapp.com

How Can Businesses Build Customer Confidence In A Digital Economy?

The importance of developing business-customer relationships with digital trust. Online shopping is becoming the norm within the retail market. Whilst this presents many opportunities for businesses to expand and thrive, it also means that organisations must focus on a new aspect of customer relations: building digital trust. The pandemic dramatically...
techaiapp.com

Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the successors to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, which were launched globally last year. Google has already announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphones, which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Also expected to launch is the Pixel Watch, which is a first for Google. The search giant gave us a glimpse of these upcoming devices at its Google I/O 2022 event and has now released a new design video showcasing the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.
ZDNet

Chaos IoT malware taps Go language to harvest Windows, Linux for DDoS attacks

A newly discovered cross-platform piece of malware called 'Chaos' is spreading on Linux and Windows systems to amass resources for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against online gaming firms, crypto exchanges, and rival 'stressor' sites renting DDoS-as-a-service. The malware, which was written in Go – Google's popular cloud and...
techaiapp.com

VR Comfort Settings Checklist & Glossary for Developers & Players

For those who have been playing or developing VR content for years, it might seem ‘obvious’ what kind of settings are expected to be included for player comfort. Yet for new players and developers alike, the confusing sea of VR comfort terms is far from straightforward. This has lead to situations where players buy a game but find it doesn’t include a comfort setting that’s important to them. So here’s a checklist and glossary of ‘essential’ VR comfort settings that developers should clearly communicate to potential customers about their VR game or experience.
techaiapp.com

Why You Really Need to Stop Disabling UAC

Windows Vista didn’t have many fans in the Windows community (to put it lightly). It beaconed in a new user interface, file structure, and a bunch of darn popups asking if you really want to execute the software you just told it to execute. Many sysadmins have found this...
