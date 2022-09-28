Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15, Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road. The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m. The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of […]
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. According to the reports, a bicycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the bicycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting that occurred on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:50 a.m.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
Fox5 KVVU
Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians. Police said...
Two drivers killed, multiple passengers injured in three-vehicle crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Two Runnels County men died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on US Hwy 83, 4.5 miles south of Winters. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that a pickup truck, driven by Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on US 83, south of Winters.
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Kiel Ranch’s comeback: A North Las Vegas park worth a visit
An important Las Vegas landmark is turning into a park that's worth the trip, thanks to an infusion of funds for public lands projects.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying man found at park in August
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found at a local park. According to police, the unidentified man “was found in a local park in the Las Vegas area on Aug. 10.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Escaped inmate was captured as he was trying to flee to Tijuana
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was captured Wednesday night as he was trying to flee to Tijuana, Mexico. According to Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Duarte-Herrera was at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night when...
Small earthquake rattles parts of Las Vegas
The U.S. Geological Survey says that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit at around 8pm. The quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park. No damage or injuries were reported.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
