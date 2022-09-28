ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road. The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m. The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting that occurred on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:50 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Boulevard#Apex#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Traffic Accident#Lvmpd
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTNV

Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy