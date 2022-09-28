UK Market: The UK market was trading in the green on Friday as the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the quarter to June. The number surpassed the previous forecasts of a 0.1% decline. The pound sterling improved a little against the US dollar early on Friday but later reversed the gains following a meeting of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) with prime minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO