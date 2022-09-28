Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why did Aussie miner, 29Metals (ASX:29M) shares soar as much as 14% today?
29Metals shares are drawing investors, as the shift to electric vehicles and renewable energy boosts demand for copper. The miner has just locked in a key contract for a flagship mine in Western Australia. Aussie miner, 29Metals’ (ASX:29M) shares rocketed up as much as 14%, to a high of AU$2.35...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
tipranks.com
Could more insolvencies drive the share prices of Begbies Traynor higher?
With more companies struggling with their businesses, will the insolvency expert Begbies Traynor be able to drive more growth out of it?. Growing inflation and a challenging environment have put a lot of pressure on businesses in the UK – which means business consultancy company and insolvency expert Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG) is well-positioned to drive better earnings.
tipranks.com
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
3 ASX financial shares to watch ahead of the RBA’s looming rate hike
The RBA is set to lift its benchmark interest rate again. Higher interest rates often benefit companies in the financial sector. TipRanks insights show analysts have a highly favourable view of Judo Capital, Pepper Money, and Resimac shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike its benchmark...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to dip; global markets fall on recession fears
The Australian share market is poised to shed some gains on the final day of the month. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the benchmark ASX 200 would start Friday 24 points or 0.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.1%, and the...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 set to rise at open; NASDAQ gains over 2%
The Australian share market is set to surge on Thursday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 113 points or 1.75% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones surged 1.9%, the S&P 500 gained 2% and the NASDAQ ended 2.05% higher. The Australian share market is...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 30: What You Need to Know
Australian shares are set to open lower after Wall Street losses overnight, as global recession fears intensify. Australian shares are set to drop upon opening, as global recession fears mount. ASX futures were down by 0.35%, sitting at $AU6,524.00, at around 6:30am AEST. It follows a positive day on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HSBC kicks off informal investor talks for Indonesian business IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has started briefing investors on a potential initial public offering (IPO) of its Indonesian business, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
tipranks.com
Next cuts forecasts as chief exec warns of SECOND cost-of-living crisis
High Street giant Next (GB:NXT) has cut its full-year profit forecast and warned that Britain was facing a ‘second cost-of-living crisis’ sparked by the Pound’s increasing weakness. The iconic fashion retailer now expects a full-year pre-tax profit of £840 million, compared to a previous estimate of £860...
tipranks.com
Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is Struggling to Stay Afloat, Cuts 10% Workforce
Volta is reducing its workforce to stay afloat amid a challenging business environment. Liquidity issues and rising costs have dragged its stock lower. EV (electric vehicle) charging and media company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is streamlining its operations. The company announced a 10% reduction in the current workforce in this regard. Since June 1, Volta has reduced 18% of its full-time employees. Volta is struggling to remain afloat amid rising operating expenses and a liquidity crunch.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 trades higher as GDP grows by 0.2%
UK Market: The UK market was trading in the green on Friday as the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the quarter to June. The number surpassed the previous forecasts of a 0.1% decline. The pound sterling improved a little against the US dollar early on Friday but later reversed the gains following a meeting of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) with prime minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Indian Industries Provide the Highest Returns on Dividend Investments
Highest Returns on Dividend Investmentspostermywall.com. In the share market, dividend investment providers reap heavy profits, and most of the companies are in the Public Sector.
kitco.com
Chile's mining sector contracts in August as local copper production falls 8%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INE said that the 7.3% decline in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in August 2022 was due to...
kitco.com
Rising costs squeeze gold producer margins - report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The consultancy said that these increases are "unprecedented", exceeding the cost inflation experienced during the start of the...
Comments / 0