ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Gazprom#Energy Crisis#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Eu#Russian#Ukrainian#Nord Stream
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov....
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The New Humanitarian

Russia’s ‘four new regions’, hurricane havoc, and Tigray 2.0: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. As Putin doubles down, some Russians head for the exit. “There are four new regions of Russia,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a ceremony on 30 September declaring the annexation of large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. The move follows sham referendums held in the occupied territories, which amount to around 18 percent of Ukraine’s landmass. Russia’s lower house of parliament will meet on 3 and 4 October to approve the annexation. Also on 30 September, a suspected Russian missile strike killed 25 people and injured dozens of others travelling in a humanitarian convoy in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Putin has doubled down on Russia’s faltering war effort after losing ground in northeastern Ukraine in recent weeks. On 21 September, Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 Russian men with military experience to bolster depleted forces. The order has prompted an exodus of some 200,000 people from Russia and sparked protests across the country. Experts say proceeding with the annexation is a sign that Putin doesn’t intend to back down. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the annexation as a “dangerous escalation”, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it “will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia”.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region

Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy