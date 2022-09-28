Read full article on original website
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
Charlotte County, Florida sheriff fears many 'complacent' residents did not evacuate before Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff Bill Prummell joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the recovery efforts and resources needed in his county after Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian has already caused wide-spread damage throughout Florida, causing residents to board up their homes, stash belongings and evacuate their homes.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
Animal shelters such as Cat Depot in Sarasota, Florida, were vulnerable during Hurricane Ian, given tough evacuation process — but some managed to escape the worst of the storm.
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Hurricane Ian: Fox News’ Steve Harrigan carries survivor to safety while reporting from Florida
Steve Harrigan helped save a stranded Hurricane Ian survivor Friday, carrying a man out of rising floodwaters in North Port, Florida, as he prepared to go live on “The Story.”
Florida boy whose family fled Hurricane Ian dead after falling from 19th-floor resort balcony
A young boy, 11, was tragically killed after falling from a 19-story balcony in Panama City Beach while fleeing Hurricane Ian with his family, according to authorities.
Florida Gov. DeSantis warns those taking advantage of hurricane victims: 'We are a law and order state'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state isn't going to tolerate people trying to take advantage of those who have suffered after Hurricane Ian.
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina faced a massive clean-up on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina. Now weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, Ian was expected to move across central North Carolina on Saturday morning and reach south-central Virginia by the afternoon. At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Meanwhile, distraught residents waded through knee-high water Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.
Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina, causing Pawleys Island pier to collapse
Hurricane Ian has reached South Carolina, where it has caused the end of the Pawleys Island pier to collapse under harsh waves. The hurricane continues to move through the state.
Hurricane Ian: NICU patients transferred from Fort Myers to south Florida hospitals
Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida is expecting the transfer of NICU patients from Lee Health in Fort Myers after the hospital was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian.
