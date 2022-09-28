ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said.

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short investigation with the arrest of a 35-year-old Bend man and a 41-year-old La Pine man.

Detectives conducting a multi-county surveillance operation developed information consistent with drug distribution, CODE Team Lieutenant Ken Mannix said.

Tribal police, along with drug investigators, pulled over a 2008 Cadillac STS near milepost 98 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation around 12:15 p.m., Mannix said.

During the stop, Warm Springs police deployed narcotics detection K-9 Keira, who alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the car. A subsequent search turned up a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and prescription pills made of fentanyl, the lieutenant said.

The Bend man, who was driving, was lodged at the Jefferson County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Clackamas County. Both men were issued criminal citations for drug possession and distribution. Mannix said the case has been forwarded to the U.S. attorney’s office for prosecution.

Michelle Jordan McIntosh
2d ago

they should not have let the men go...97 there is federal....they committed federal and state crimes...but should go to federal prison

