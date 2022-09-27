ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip bombing escapes from prison

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The man convicted for making a bomb that killed another man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort escaped from prison Tuesday, sources told Nexstar’s KLAS.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center after he was convicted of murder, records showed.

Corrections officers determined Duarte-Herrera was missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release. A search for him began around 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rc0Dl_0iDAtvoy00
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

It was not until 1 p.m. that Nevada Department of Corrections officials issued a news release on the matter, confirming the 8 News Now Investigators’ earlier reporting.

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AJVO_0iDAtvoy00
The crime scene as seen from above the parking garage. (KLAS)

Duarte-Herrera and another man were convicted in 2009 for the killing of a 24-year-old man who died when a bomb, hidden in a coffee cup, exploded. The incident happened inside a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.

A spokesperson for Las Vegas Metro police said the department was aware of the missing convicted murderer and officers were being vigilant.

U.S. Marshals were also assisting in the search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy