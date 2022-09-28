ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
MILITARY
KAAL-TV

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Agency: joining NATO makes Finland target for Russian ops

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s future NATO membership will make the Nordic country a more interesting target for Russian intelligence and influencing operations, and Moscow may seek to acquire NATO-related intelligence through its neighbor, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said on Thursday. In its national security review, the...
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

UN envoy: Israel defies UN resolution on halting settlements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel continued its defiance of a 2016 U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate halt to all settlement activity in lands the Palestinians want for their future state, advancing plans for construction of nearly 2,000 housing units in the last three months, the U.N. Mideast envoy said Wednesday.
WORLD
The Hill

Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region

Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president said Friday that his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. Speaking to reporters in Bulgaria’s capital, President Ilhan Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KAAL-TV

Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister warned Friday that the country is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as it goes into the fall, and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants. Other European countries such as France, Denmark...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Latvian leader’s party expected to fare well in election

HELSINKI (AP) — Polling stations opened Saturday in Latvia for a general election influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis...
ELECTIONS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov....
MILITARY
KAAL-TV

UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally...
WORLD
KAAL-TV

Trump docs probe: Tensions flare over special master process

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel “special master” process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret...
POTUS
KAAL-TV

Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of...
