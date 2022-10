An Indiana Michigan Power crew from the Fort Wayne area leaves for Florida on Tuesday morning to assist with possible storm restoration efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian. Photo provided / I&M

FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is answering the call to provide mutual assistance ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is on track to make landfall Wednesday along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

More than 350 I&M line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, support staff and business partners are traveling to Florida and will be in place before the storm makes landfall.