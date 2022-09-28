Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (six, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes named executive editor in Greensboro and N.C. state editor
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named executive editor of the Greensboro News & Record and North Carolina state editor for Lee Enterprises. He begins his new role on Oct. 10. Kendrick-Holmes has been editor of the Opelika-Auburn News in Alabama since December 2020. His previous journalism leadership roles include executive editor, metro editor, features editor and senior editor of projects and planning for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Ga., where he worked for 16 years.
Statesville Record & Landmark
People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. AP. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. AP. Updated 4 hrs...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
Comments / 0