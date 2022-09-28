Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named executive editor of the Greensboro News & Record and North Carolina state editor for Lee Enterprises. He begins his new role on Oct. 10. Kendrick-Holmes has been editor of the Opelika-Auburn News in Alabama since December 2020. His previous journalism leadership roles include executive editor, metro editor, features editor and senior editor of projects and planning for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Ga., where he worked for 16 years.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO