Statesville Record & Landmark
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (six, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five) (two, four, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 7-5-2, Fireball: 5. (seven, five, two; Fireball: five) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 4-9-8, Fireball: 4.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named executive editor of the Greensboro News & Record and North Carolina state editor for Lee Enterprises. He begins his new role on Oct. 10. Kendrick-Holmes has been editor of the Opelika-Auburn News in Alabama since December 2020. His previous journalism leadership roles include executive editor, metro editor, features editor and senior editor of projects and planning for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Ga., where he worked for 16 years.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state's tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of...
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has accepted 14 area high school juniors in its 2022-23 Junior Leadership Lake Norman program. The program, administered by the chamber of commerce, is coordinated by the 2021-22 graduates of the Chamber’s Adult Leadership Lake Norman as a service project. Students will learn...
