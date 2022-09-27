Read full article on original website
Observer
Tech Researchers Are Divided Over a LinkedIn Experiment That Tested the Networking Power of Weak Connections
New research published in Science earlier this month shed light on a long-held theory about the value of weak social connections to job-seekers, but has caused a stir among some digital ethicists and privacy advocates due to its methodology, the New York Times reported Sept. 24. The study, which was...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
The Daily Collegian
Deadline extended for community engaged research fellowship program applications
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)’s Community-Engaged Research Core is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Community-Engaged Research Fellowship Program now through Oct. 24. The program provides training and a mentorship network to scientists interested in advancing their community-engaged research expertise across Penn State campuses.
The Daily Collegian
Professors, students partner with manufacturers on innovative solutions
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Two Penn State Harrisburg professors are working with students to help regional manufacturers develop innovative solutions to real-life issues in the industry. Issam Abu-Mahfouz, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Grady Mathews, assistant professor of civil engineering, in the college’s School of Science, Engineering, and Technology,...
MIT researchers invented cooling tech that doesn’t need electricity
Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a passive cooling tech that could revolutionize how we keep things cold. The new tech, which relies on a three-layer design, was showcased in a new press release. It only requires water, and researchers have used it to cool ambient temperatures by up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.
SpaceNews.com
Kayhan, Astroscale, UT Austin win Space Force study contract for in-orbit servicing technology
WASHINGTON — Kayhan Space, and partners Astroscale US and the University of Texas at Austin, won a U.S. Space Force contract to develop software for in-orbit servicing vehicles, the companies announced Sept. 28. The team won a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 award worth $250,000 under the...
The Daily Collegian
Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
The Daily Collegian
University Libraries to observe World Standards Week with Oct. 12 event
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In observance of the American National Standard Institute’s World Standards Week in October, Penn State University Libraries is planning an afternoon of activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 with the theme “Imagine a World Without Standards.”. “This event will focus on...
The Daily Collegian
University of Maryland Holds Apple Workshop for Commercial Growers
The Harvest and Postharvest Practices for Improving Apple Fruit Marketability: Fruit Quality and Safety Workshop will be held at the University of Maryland, Western Maryland Research and Education Center, 18330 Keedysville Road, Keedysville, MD 21756, on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost to attend the workshop is $20, including snacks, lunch, coffee, and networking.
The Daily Collegian
IST students form meaningful connections, celebrate diversity at Tapia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Fourteen College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) students attended the three-day ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference in Washington, D.C., in early September to celebrate diversity in computing. The annual conference brings together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds....
The Daily Collegian
Gidos' $500,000 gift will support Penn State Smeal fintech initiatives
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has received a $500,000 gift from alumni Jeff and Wendy Gido to endow the Jeff and Wendy Gido – Goldman Sachs Distinction in Financial Technology Fund. Their gift, which was made possible through the Goldman Sachs Gives...
The Daily Collegian
Eisenhower Teaching Award: Courtney Nagle inspires students’ love for math
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Too often students learn math through disconnected formulas, rules and procedures, but void of underlying concepts, explained Courtney Nagle, associate professor of mathematics education at Penn State Behrend and a recipient of the 2022 Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching. Nagle’s classroom, however, is...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Smeal names 2022 Faculty Award winners
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has announced the recipients of the 2022 Faculty Teaching Awards. They were recognized at the college’s annual Fall All-College Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Award recipients are chosen after a nomination process that includes a statement of...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State announces new senior director of Campus Recreation
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Stephen Kampf has been appointed senior director of Campus Recreation, effective Sept. 26. Kampf comes to Penn State from the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he served two years as the director of recreational sports. Prior to this, Kampf served 14 years as the assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Director of Recreation and Wellness at Bowling Green State University, where he oversaw the recreational sports programs and facility operations, as well as a comprehensive student wellness program that included education on general wellness areas of nutrition, alcohol and other drugs, bystander intervention and sexual health.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona to Hold Engineering Career Days Oct. 12 and 13
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold a networking event and a career fair for engineering students looking for employment and internship opportunities. The engineering networking reception takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Slep Student Center. Students will be able to meet potential employers and representatives from professional companies and organizations. Attire is business casual.
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
msn.com
Headspace wants researchers to test how the app works
Mental health technology company Headspace Health is calling for researchers to submit proposals for studies on the impact of the company’s tools. The company’s products include both the meditation app Headspace and the digital therapy platform Ginger. “We see meditation as both a practice rooted in ancient history...
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
