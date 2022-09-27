Read full article on original website
Penn State Altoona to exhibit 'Paper Planes' by Jennifer Seo
ALTOONA, Pa. — “Paper Planes,” a body of work by Ivyside Juried Art Exhibition winner Jennifer Seo, will run Oct. 6 through Dec. 10, in the Sheetz Gallery of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The exhibition is free and open to the public. “Paper Planes”...
Next advancement and promotion for non-tenure-line faculty workshop Oct. 6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues to learn about the promotion process for non-tenure-line faculty and take advantage of the resources and opportunities for growth and advancement. The next promotion and tenure workshop will be held from 2 to...
Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian’s Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
Penn State Altoona to Hold Engineering Career Days Oct. 12 and 13
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold a networking event and a career fair for engineering students looking for employment and internship opportunities. The engineering networking reception takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Slep Student Center. Students will be able to meet potential employers and representatives from professional companies and organizations. Attire is business casual.
Local sports teams invited for free assessments at Penn State Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Penn State Berks kinesiology department is putting out a call for local sport and fitness teams that would like the opportunity to complete free performance assessments, ranging from biomechanics to physiology to strength and conditioning. This opportunity is open to high school and college teams and local clubs.
'Grow with Google' series to offer business advice for the holidays
ALTOONA, Pa. — Join the Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family for the next in a "Grow with Google" webinar series at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Get your business ready for the holiday season by joining #GrowWithGoogle in the next Partner Digital Series workshop. Learn new ways to promote products online and use Google tools to help drive your holiday sales.
Elizabeth Bradfield offers poetry reading at Penn State Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. — Poet Elizabeth Bradfield will read from her works at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Fireside Lounge of the Slep Student Center. Bradfield is the author of “Toward Antarctica,” “Once Removed,” “Approaching Ice,” “Interpretive Work,” and “Theorem,” a collaboration with artist Antonia Contro.
Emily Dickinson lecture scheduled for Sept. 29 postponed
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Emily Dickinson lecture featuring former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been postponed. A new date, time, and location for the event will be announced at a later date.
Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
Altoona LaunchBox to host 'Negotiating Your Salary' webinar Oct. 11
ALTOONA, Pa. — Join the Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family for “Negotiating Your Salary and Knowing Your Value.” The workshop will take place from 12:05 to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, via Zoom. Registration is available online. James Colino, head of talent acquisition at...
