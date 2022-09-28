Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
Gamespot
18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Infinity Ward Promises to Improve Modern Warfare 2's Footstep Audio and Enemy Visibility Following Open Beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will balance that footstep audio before its official launch. According to a post-beta statement from developer Infinity Ward, the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel will be getting a few tweaks before it launches. “While sentiment around footstep audio was more positive in Beta Weekend Two,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...
FIFA・
Gamespot
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on what's...
Gamespot
Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed
Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Review In Progress - Disquiet In The Soul
There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
Gamespot
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
Comments / 0