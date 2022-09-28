Read full article on original website
US candidate to lead UN telecoms agency after US-Russia race
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States was elected Thursday to head the U.N.’s telecommunications agency, winning a U.S.-Russia face-off for the leadership of a global agency that sets guideposts for radio, internet, satellite and television communications. Envoys from the 193 member states of the...
Case against source for Trump dossier advances, barely
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their criminal case against an analyst who provided key details for a flawed dossier on ex-President Donald Trump, although the judge called his decision “an extremely close call.”. Lawyers for Igor Danchenko asked a judge...
Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans who are wrongfully detained in foreign countries, and give more power and funding to an FBI-led interagency office tasked with helping free hostages, according to a report Wednesday from a leading advocacy group.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
With pomp, bluster and ceremony, Putin defies West in speech
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cast his move to absorb four Ukrainian regions as part of an existential battle for Russia’s very survival against an aggressive West, a blustery show of his readiness to further up the ante in the conflict in Ukraine that has now entered its eighth month.
Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region
Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury was selected Thursday in the seditious conspiracy case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates in the highest profile prosecution stemming from the Capitol riot to reach a trial. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was chosen...
Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga was found guilty Thursday of promoting public violence in her home country of Zimbabwe for participating in a largely peaceful antigovernment protest in 2020 that called for reforms. She was fined around $120 and given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Dangarembga...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. The...
US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Future sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine must focus on depriving Putin of what he needs to fund and fight the war: revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales and access to global supply networks to replenish his military, two architects of the Biden administration’s sanctions campaign told lawmakers on Wednesday.
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region
Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member...
Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case Thursday and sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell to three years in prison for violating Myanmar’s official secrets act, a legal official said. Suu Kyi received a three-year sentence after...
Russia’s nuclear trade with Europe flowing amid Ukraine war
PARIS (AP) — While the European Union agreed to curtail its use of Russian oil and gas, its member nations continue to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions – to the chagrin of the Ukrainian government and environmental activists. A cargo ship carrying...
Lawmakers in breakaway Somaliland extend president's term
The House of Elders in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland has extended the term of office of President Muse Bihi Abdi by two years
Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov....
US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the...
Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
