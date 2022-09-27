While other children enjoyed sleep-overs, summer camps, and sports activities growing up, Debbie Chinn’s childhood in Syosset, New York, was spent at The House of Mah Jong, her family’s Chinese restaurant. She entered the workforce at the age of three, selling cigarettes, and by six, was promoted to inserting umbrellas into cherries and pineapple slices for an assortment of exotic drinks while sitting on a bar stool. As the family business grew in popularity and fame, she was thrust into the land of the South Seas as the restaurant evolved into a Polynesian nightclub with floor shows, an ubiquitous dining experience in the 1960’s and 70’s. Chinn became an exotic hula and sword dancer performing weekly at nights after a full day at middle school and then high school.

