northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
27east.com
VIDEO: Express Sessions Presents “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor”
The Express News Group presented its latest Express Sessions event, “Steinbeck in Sag Harbor” at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Thursday evening, September 29. This year marks 60... more. Sag Harbor voters on Thursday, September 29, approved the John Jermain Memorial Library’s proposed $3,216,932 ... 29...
Herald Community Newspapers
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville Garden Club awards winners
Sayville Garden Club awarded three homeowner gardens and one business that beautified the community in 2022. Jim and Eileen O’Connor’s winning gardens on Astor Drive in Sayville are …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
longisland.com
Long Island's Original Tiki Restaurant Subject of New Memoir
While other children enjoyed sleep-overs, summer camps, and sports activities growing up, Debbie Chinn’s childhood in Syosset, New York, was spent at The House of Mah Jong, her family’s Chinese restaurant. She entered the workforce at the age of three, selling cigarettes, and by six, was promoted to inserting umbrellas into cherries and pineapple slices for an assortment of exotic drinks while sitting on a bar stool. As the family business grew in popularity and fame, she was thrust into the land of the South Seas as the restaurant evolved into a Polynesian nightclub with floor shows, an ubiquitous dining experience in the 1960’s and 70’s. Chinn became an exotic hula and sword dancer performing weekly at nights after a full day at middle school and then high school.
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
Hamptons.com
10 Reasons Why the Hamptons is Awesome in the Fall
I get it. Summer is over and we are all a little sad about it. But now it’s fall in the Hamptons and this is arguably just as good. Aside from the wonderful weather and fewer crowds, Fall in the Hamptons is very special. Here are the top ten reasons why it’s awesome.
27east.com
LaGuardia Design Group Offers ‘Garden Dialogues’ Tour and Conversations October 2
Three private residences in the Water Mill and Bridgehampton area will welcome guests to their gardens — all designed by LaGuardia Design Group of Water Mill — during an intimate... more. I work about half of every day in my gardens. It’s work that often leaves ... 29...
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Fest, Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 10
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
northforker.com
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
There’s so much to do on the North Fork in the fall, from pumpkin picking to harvest events and more. But it can be busy!. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of pumpkin patches and Halloween events with one of these North Fork hikes. Hallock State Park...
First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
New High-End Pub Off To Strong Start In Monroe
A new Fairfield County eatery is making a name for itself, with customers sharing rave reviews about its pasta dishes and service. Flames Restaurant, located in Monroe, at 262 Main St., opened over the summer. The menu features a variety of chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, including "Filet Mignon Au...
Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport
Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
Long Islanders in Florida survey damage caused by Ian
Long Island natives who were in Florida during Hurricane Ian are now checking out the damage caused by the storm.
Comments / 0