Climbers of the Week: Sept. 26th-Sept. 30th
Climbers of the Week! Sept. 26th-Sept. 30th. These students were nominated by their teachers for things such as excelling in class, being kind and respectful, and helping others. Way to go Panthers!. #mtnebomiddle. #togetherweclimb.
September Stand Strong Students
Each month Art City teachers select two students from their class who have demonstrated Stand Strong behaviors. Stand Strong Students of the Month are outstanding examples of positive character traits and have shown that they are safe, respectful, and responsible. Way to go to our September Stand Strong Students!!. #LIFT...
Mr.Adams class is Lunch Working
This week Mr.Adams students are working hard in the lunchroom. This class is serving food, cleaning the cafeteria, and monitoring the halls. Today they served nachos and helped the 1st - 4th graders clean their tables. We love and appreciate Mr. Adams' class for helping!
PrinciPAL Mustang Club
Each day, students have the opportunity to earn a slip to be part of the Prinicipal's Mustang Club by being Kind, Honest, Hardworking and Responsible. These slips are lovingly referred to as "Brag Notes" because students get to keep the yellow copy of it and show it to their parents. Once they receive a Brag Note, they come down to the office to choose a number. This number is where their name is written on a whiteboard in the hallway. Once the board fills up, 10 students are randomly chosen to come down to the office and take home a certificate and a book! We love celebrating students!
Important Message from Larsen PTA
We have a few exciting events coming up that we need help with! The success of the events is dependent on your support as we try to develop a positive environment for the students and staff at Larsen Elementary. Please volunteer for the following activities. THIS Thursday Sept 29- Reflections...
Third Grade Art Project
Third graders, in Miss Bradford’s and Mrs. Knoebel’s class, had fun tracing life-size images of themselves for a class art project. Definitely a group of artistic and creative students. Keep it up, kids!. #brooksidetigers #tigerpride #brooksidestudents #TheClimb #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching...
SEP Conferences
SEP Conferences will be held on Thursday, October 6th from 3:15 - 8:30 PM. Please sign up below for a time to come in and meet with your child's teacher to discuss progress and goals for the coming year. We look forward to seeing you that night! Click on the link below the teacher's name to sign up for a time slot.
Thanksgiving Point Tulips Journey North Outreach
Our 3rd-grade students are learning about life cycles. They had fun with presenters from Thanksgiving Point learning about science, plants, and bugs!
