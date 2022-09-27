Each day, students have the opportunity to earn a slip to be part of the Prinicipal's Mustang Club by being Kind, Honest, Hardworking and Responsible. These slips are lovingly referred to as "Brag Notes" because students get to keep the yellow copy of it and show it to their parents. Once they receive a Brag Note, they come down to the office to choose a number. This number is where their name is written on a whiteboard in the hallway. Once the board fills up, 10 students are randomly chosen to come down to the office and take home a certificate and a book! We love celebrating students!

