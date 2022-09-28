Read full article on original website
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
Chelsea playing catch up already in the ‘Battle for Bellingham’ — reports
Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp. Both...
BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed
The rumours suggesting Christopher Nkunku had completed a Chelsea medical this past summer have been confirmed.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
It has almost felt like a second summer break. Arsenal has played only once since September 8th, the 3-0 win over Brentford. The lengthy delay has benefited Arsenal’s injury report. Four players are expected to return, while the Gunners received the unfortunate news that Emile Smith Rowe will be out of contention for the rest of the calendar year after needing groin surgery. Arsenal returns to action, still top of the Premier League, and ready to host their bitter rival in the first big clash of the season.
Christopher Nkunku and the great (and now not so) secret Chelsea medical — report
After a breakout season last year, Christopher Nkunku has been the subject of rumors aplenty, but the latest bit of speculation is quite special indeed. The RB Leipzig forward, who scored a whopping 35 goals in 52 appearances last season, and already has 6 goals in 11 games this season, has been linked with Chelsea already as well — of course — with some even putting him at the top of our wish list for next summer, alongside AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women
The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition
After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Fresh start, familiar names
After a lengthy break of mourning and international football, Chelsea are finally back and ready to really get the Graham Potter era going at Stamford Bridge. There are some notable absentees, but the team is largely fit and should be more than capable enough to take on a tricky, yet inconsistent Crystal Palace.
Presenting Tottenham Hotspur players as AI-generated Pokemon
This international break has been BRUTAL. Not only has there been no men’s club football for the past two weeks, but the football that has been available to us are Nation’s League matches, an international tournament that nobody asked for and fewer actually care about. The well of Tottenham Hotspur stories dries up significantly during these weeks.
How Derby Day Has Changed For Manchester City Fans
Many Manchester City supporters may have had the same traditions once the new season’s football fixtures were released. Opening match, first home match then the enemy. It was the fixture blues fans looked forward to, particularly in the dark days. Other fans thought we were crazy. Why would we look forward to a match that would surely end in defeat to our fierce City rivals?
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
Player injuries up 20% in Europe's top 5 leagues last season amid packed schedule - study
Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs over £500 million, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion. Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29%...
Graham Potter open to Romelu Lukaku coming back to Chelsea — report
The narrative consensus is that, somehow someway, Romelu Lukaku will continue his loan stint with Inter Milan next season as well (at least), or maybe move to another club if that doesn’t happen. But there still remains a tiny sliver of possibility that he could return to Chelsea. (Ed.note: and not just because calling any decision “final” when it comes to Lukaku is a risky proposition.)
Jordan Henderson Praises €150m-Rated Liverpool Target
Most viewers of England’s 3-3 draw against Germany in Monday’s Nation’s League clash would have made the astute observation that Jude Bellingham is the future of the Three Lions’ midfield. The 19-year-old(!) put in a man of the match performance on the night, further cementing his...
Everton at Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Time To Kick On
Everton return to action this weekend, following the international break with a visit to the south coast. Saint Mary’s Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Toffees in recent years, with the visitors securing only one win at Southampton from their last five attempts, set against four losses. In fact, the Merseysiders have won only twice at the ground since it opened back in 2001, a statistic which makes for grim reading.
Ben Doak Named on Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List
Liverpool FC’s Ben Doak has been named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List. The list comprises 20 “first-year scholars”, players born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, from every Premier League club. Doak became the second-youngest debutant in Celtic’s history when Ange Postecoglou...
