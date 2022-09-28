It has almost felt like a second summer break. Arsenal has played only once since September 8th, the 3-0 win over Brentford. The lengthy delay has benefited Arsenal’s injury report. Four players are expected to return, while the Gunners received the unfortunate news that Emile Smith Rowe will be out of contention for the rest of the calendar year after needing groin surgery. Arsenal returns to action, still top of the Premier League, and ready to host their bitter rival in the first big clash of the season.

