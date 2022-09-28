Read full article on original website
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
SB Nation
The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad
There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
SkySports
Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell Everton for around £400m - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks to sell the Premier League club for around £400m to American real estate investor Maciek Kaminski, with progress reported to have been made in recent days. THE TIMES. Plans for All-Star Games...
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
SB Nation
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition
After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
ESPN
Arsenal boss on bizarre Champions League goalpost incident: 'A very weird experience'
Arsenal Women's Champions League win over Ajax on Wednesday night was overshadowed by bizarre scenes ahead of kick-off when the goalposts were found to be too small. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall dubbed the scenes "very weird" after the goalposts were adjusted ahead of kick-off after being deemed 10 centimetres below the appropriate limit.
SB Nation
How Derby Day Has Changed For Manchester City Fans
Many Manchester City supporters may have had the same traditions once the new season’s football fixtures were released. Opening match, first home match then the enemy. It was the fixture blues fans looked forward to, particularly in the dark days. Other fans thought we were crazy. Why would we look forward to a match that would surely end in defeat to our fierce City rivals?
SB Nation
Chelsea looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director — reports
What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!. As reported by the Guardian and...
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
BBC
WSL: West Ham take shock early lead at Chelsea
Dagny Brynjarsdottir's thumping free header finds the top corner to give West Ham a shock lead at WSL champions Chelsea. Available to UK users only.
SB Nation
Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest
According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Must Sell Liverpool-Linked Nicolò Barella
With Liverpool’s aging and injury-prone midfield core increasingly in need of an overhaul and no certainty that they will be able to bring in top target Jude Bellingham in 2023, it’s inevitable that the club will be linked with any number of players in the coming months. This...
