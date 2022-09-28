ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emma Hayes
SB Nation

Thursday September 29th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2

Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad

There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wsl#Bbc Sport#West Ham United Fcw#Bst#Uk Referee#Bbc
SkySports

Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell Everton for around £400m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks to sell the Premier League club for around £400m to American real estate investor Maciek Kaminski, with progress reported to have been made in recent days. THE TIMES. Plans for All-Star Games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition

After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal boss on bizarre Champions League goalpost incident: 'A very weird experience'

Arsenal Women's Champions League win over Ajax on Wednesday night was overshadowed by bizarre scenes ahead of kick-off when the goalposts were found to be too small. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall dubbed the scenes "very weird" after the goalposts were adjusted ahead of kick-off after being deemed 10 centimetres below the appropriate limit.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

How Derby Day Has Changed For Manchester City Fans

Many Manchester City supporters may have had the same traditions once the new season’s football fixtures were released. Opening match, first home match then the enemy. It was the fixture blues fans looked forward to, particularly in the dark days. Other fans thought we were crazy. Why would we look forward to a match that would surely end in defeat to our fierce City rivals?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest

According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Must Sell Liverpool-Linked Nicolò Barella

With Liverpool’s aging and injury-prone midfield core increasingly in need of an overhaul and no certainty that they will be able to bring in top target Jude Bellingham in 2023, it’s inevitable that the club will be linked with any number of players in the coming months. This...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy