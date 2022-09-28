Since the dawn of all-electric vehicles, on the top of the list of reasons not to buy one for many internal combustion diehards was the charging times. After all, why convert when filling up a gasoline engine takes 15 minutes at most, while most EVs take 30 minutes to an hour to completely charge. Now, thanks to the brilliant work of Erik Dufek and his colleagues at the Idaho National Laboratory, that excuse will be a tired one.

ENGINEERING ・ 16 DAYS AGO