The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls

On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights

Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
Artificial Intelligence Could Cut EV Charging Times in Half

Since the dawn of all-electric vehicles, on the top of the list of reasons not to buy one for many internal combustion diehards was the charging times. After all, why convert when filling up a gasoline engine takes 15 minutes at most, while most EVs take 30 minutes to an hour to completely charge. Now, thanks to the brilliant work of Erik Dufek and his colleagues at the Idaho National Laboratory, that excuse will be a tired one.
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future

Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
Hybrid Vehicles Improves Gas Mileage, Reduces CO2 Emissions

There are four primary types of automobiles: gas vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). There are two types of hybrid vehicles, as the term “hybrid” refers to a vehicle that has both a gasoline engine and an electric motor, which causes confusion when both use the term.
