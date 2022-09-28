Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of Shelter Cove residents hit with landline outage Friday morning
SHELTER COVE, Calif. — On Friday morning, hundreds of residents in Shelter Cove were impacted by a landline outage, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Frontier Communications notified them of the outage that impacted over 800 residents. Cell phone and Wi-Fi service were not impacted, but the HCSO said residents may not have been able to contact 911 from their landlines.
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED] Broadway Fire Estimated to Have Caused Total Destruction of Building and Equipment–$750,000 Loss
At 9:34 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and four duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a vacant commercial building on the 3500 block of Broadway road. The first responding engine 8112 reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof of the structure. A commercial second alarm was requested and four mutual aid units responded with one Arcata unit going to the scene, they were staged then later released from scene. Loleta, Somoa, and Blue Lake provided station coverage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire informing residents of prescribed burns in Humboldt
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is informing the public about prescribed burns it is planning on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Humboldt County. The first prescribed burn will involve about 80 acres of ranch land north of Bridgeville, specifically four miles north of Bridgeville on Kneeland Road on the Hunt Ranch. The second will be in the Ettersburg area of Southern Humboldt County and is expected to burn 47 acres of grass and brush, according to Cal Fire.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested in Samoa road rage incident
SAMOA, Calif. — A man was arrested in a road rage incident in Humboldt County Thursday. At about noon on Sept. 29, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Fenwick Avenue in Samoa for the report of a road rage incident. A 22-year-old male victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Council rejects one-way street proposal near Washington Elementary School
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka city officials were split Tuesday night when talking about converting two popular roads in Eureka into one-way streets. The plan was ultimately rejected but would have affected W and Dolbeer Streets in Eureka near Washington Elementary school. The plan and proximity to the school sparked concerns among residents and some school officials.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: 13-year-old taken into custody for threats that locked down Fortuna High School
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 13-year-old was taken into custody by the Fortuna Police Department Thursday night for allegedly making threats that locked down Fortuna High School Thursday afternoon. The following is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department:. On Sunday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police...
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
YOU HAVE MORE TRAILS, HUMBOLDT: The McKay Community Forest’s Northridge Parking Area is Now Open
The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use. The Northridge Parking Area provides access to the first set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Northern California Community Blood Bank helps those impacted by Hurricane Ian
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Northern California Community Blood bank sent a shipment of blood east, to ensure the needs of Florida patients will be met after Hurricane Ian. NCCBB Director of Donor Resources John Gullum said they're stepping to help a nationwide effort and it's part of...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna High School put on lockdown after suspect uses AirDrop to threaten campus
FORTUNA, Calif. — UPDATE @ 2:30 P.M. The Fortuna Police Department has released more information about the lockdown at Fortuna High School. FOPD Liutenent Matt Eberhardt told North Coast News that an unknown person used Apple's AirDrop feature to threaten violence at the school. The threat was sent to every iPhone in the nearby area and students began sharing the threat on social media.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. The CHP is reporting this is a major...
krcrtv.com
Police investigating packages containing hateful content sent to Cal Poly Humboldt faculty
ARCATA, Calif. — The University Police Department is investigating a series of packages containing hateful material reportedly sent to several Cal Poly Humboldt (CPH) faculty this week. In a message sent to CPH employees Friday morning, officials said multiple faculty members in the university's Critical Race, Gender & Sexuality...
krcrtv.com
Eureka homeless encampment evicted; volunteers start to clean 'hazardous' site
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, roughly 30 camps were evicted from what has grown into one of the larger homelessness encampments in Eureka. Other organizations were also at the site over the weekend, helping to clean up all of the waste that accumulated there. "It's very hazardous in there,"...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
Comments / 0