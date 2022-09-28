The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The start of the Moore League cross country season came with big storylines as there were some fireworks as well as some history made at El Dorado Park. Long Beach Poly’s Cameron Rhone narrowly edged two-time defending league champion Jason Parra for an individual win in the boys’ race, while the Rams took the team title Wednesday for their first win over Poly in 29 seasons. On the girls’ side, Poly freshman Avery Peck led a shorthanded Jackrabbits crew to a team win while also dominating her first high school league race.

