PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
Cross Country: Millikan, Long Beach Poly Win at Emotional Opener at El Dorado Park
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The start of the Moore League cross country season came with big storylines as there were some fireworks as well as some history made at El Dorado Park. Long Beach Poly’s Cameron Rhone narrowly edged two-time defending league champion Jason Parra for an individual win in the boys’ race, while the Rams took the team title Wednesday for their first win over Poly in 29 seasons. On the girls’ side, Poly freshman Avery Peck led a shorthanded Jackrabbits crew to a team win while also dominating her first high school league race.
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country El Dorado Meet
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
PREVIEW: Moore League Cross Country Opener
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The city’s top distance runners will converge on El Dorado Park on Wednesday for the season opener in Moore League cross country. With several talented runners returning from last year, as well as some exciting new talent in the league, it should be an intriguing start to the league season.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
Wilson 6-7 Millikan (no record reported) Lakewood (no record reported) Jordan (no record reported) Wilson vs. Millikan, 4 p.m. Lakewood vs. Jordan, 5:15 p.m. Long Beach Poly vs. Cabrillo, 6:30 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Moore League Water Polo Showcase, Cross Country Meet
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. We’ll have live updates from today’s Moore League cross country meet at El Dorado Park (with varsity starting at 5 p.m.) and the Moore League water polo showcase at Cabrillo. Final: Girls volleyball...
Football: Questions Remain in Millikan Forfeits
One week after Millikan’s administration announced that the school’s football team was forfeiting four wins this season, plenty of questions still remain about what’s coming for the Rams’ program. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed last week that the Rams are forfeiting their four...
