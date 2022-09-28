ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Water Polo

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Cross Country: Millikan, Long Beach Poly Win at Emotional Opener at El Dorado Park

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The start of the Moore League cross country season came with big storylines as there were some fireworks as well as some history made at El Dorado Park. Long Beach Poly’s Cameron Rhone narrowly edged two-time defending league champion Jason Parra for an individual win in the boys’ race, while the Rams took the team title Wednesday for their first win over Poly in 29 seasons. On the girls’ side, Poly freshman Avery Peck led a shorthanded Jackrabbits crew to a team win while also dominating her first high school league race.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Boys’ Water Polo

The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Volleyball

The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country El Dorado Meet

Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Moore League Cross Country Opener

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The city’s top distance runners will converge on El Dorado Park on Wednesday for the season opener in Moore League cross country. With several talented runners returning from last year, as well as some exciting new talent in the league, it should be an intriguing start to the league season.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Questions Remain in Millikan Forfeits

One week after Millikan’s administration announced that the school’s football team was forfeiting four wins this season, plenty of questions still remain about what’s coming for the Rams’ program. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed last week that the Rams are forfeiting their four...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

