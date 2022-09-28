Read full article on original website
Leaked Apex Legends maps could mark the return Titanfall fans are waiting for
Apex Legends‘ Beast of Prey update patch has proven a gold mine for dataminers, who believe they’ve found evidence of remastered Titanfall maps coming to the game in the future. As reported by Insider Gaming, Apex dataminer KralRindo revealed that information for several maps appears to have been...
How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
The end is nigh for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Not really. The game’s aren’t going anywhere, but there’s definitely going to be a mass exodus of players from both games into both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in a little over a month. Fans...
Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Just like the start of any game, Overwatch 2 is sure to have plenty of players chomping at the bit to jump in and play once the servers go live. After years of development at Blizzard Entertainment and speculation from fans, the game is almost ready to release. To prepare for the game’s launch, Blizzard has laid out a schedule detailing when the game will go live around the world.
All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2 explained
With the all-new implementation of a battle pass system, Overwatch 2 has received new cosmetic options in addition to the skins, emotes, and sprays players are already familiar with from the original game. The new cosmetic options give players even more ways to equip not only the heroes of their...
When can you pre-download Overwatch 2?
It’s hard to believe, but Overwatch 2 is almost here. In just a few days’ time, the previous game will be retired and a new iteration of the franchise will take its place. Fans around the world are preparing by making space on their PCs, buying a handful of last-minute cosmetics from the original Overwatch, and learning all about Kiriko, the most recently-revealed new hero.
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
A long-requested store feature could be coming to Apex Legends, leaks suggest
A prominent Apex Legends dataminer has unearthed information that points to a gifting system arriving in the game at some point in the future. Dataminer KralRindo shared images of new icons buried in code from Apex‘s Beast of Prey update. One looks like a shorter death box with the Apex logo on the front and confetti spilling out of the top, while another seems to signify a missing box or gift. Alongside the icons, several new “strings” were added that appear to point toward players being able to buy items or cosmetics and send them to other players. A string is a small piece of programming that holds text characters: words, numbers, phrases, and so on.
When does Sackboy: A Big Adventure release on PC?
Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 platform game by Sumo Sheffield, has been a PlayStation exclusive since release, making this Little Big Planet spinoff available only for PS4 and PS5. Here, the player takes control of Sackboy who goes on an adventure where various challenges and puzzles must be solved along the way, as well as the villains players must face.
When does Gun Run return in Apex Legends?
Limited-time game modes are the bread and butter for Apex Legends players who look for alternative ways of enjoying the game. While the classic game mode in Apex can offer hours of fun, there will be times when you’ll just need a break or something different. Gun Run is...
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
When does Wild Hearts release?
EA has partnered with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force to create Wild Hearts, a new and upcoming action and hunting game set in the era of feudal Japan. And in its first official reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of what to expect from the title, especially with the monsters and beasts players may face along the way.
The best BP50 loadout in Warzone
It is a somber time in the fields of Caldera and close-quarters buildings of Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island. Call of Duty: Warzone’s time in the sun is swiftly coming to an end, and Raven Software has gifted the players one last assault rifle before the mass exodus of battle royale players move on to Warzone 2 later this year.
Overwatch 2 players can grab a free Legendary skin via Twitch rewards
Kiriko is coming to Overwatch 2 when it launches, and so is a Legendary skin and other goodies for players who watch a certain amount of Twitch streamers. Players have waited a long time to get their hands on Overwatch 2, and soon the game will launch in PvP early access on Oct. 4. To celebrate, the Overwatch team is offering up some rewards for watching streamers on Twitch.
There’s always one: Who could be this year’s Worlds dark horse?
Say what you will about best-of-ones and single-elimination tournament formats. Despite their flaws, the chaos potential remains relatively high so long as they are in play. Although it feels like the gap is widening at the top at times, threatening to slay competitive balance with each successive title an LPL team wins, there is absolutely still room for the likes of 2020 Suning to surprise us all and throw our pick ’ems right into the dumpster.
How to earn drops and in-game items during League Worlds 2022
Riot Games has confirmed that drops are coming to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Fans who tune into the event through the official LoL Esports website will be able to link their League account to the site and claim drops throughout the tournament. Most drops will be collected...
Does MMR transfer between Overwatch and Overwatch 2?
Much of the first Overwatch’s player base spent a decent chunk of time playing the game’s Competitive mode. Whether you wanted to go pro and consistently improve or you were just curious about where you stood compared to other players, Competitive was a source of joy—and frustration—for many a player. While it was a lot of fun to “sweat” in ranked, as many say, the mode was also plagued with problems, with many players saying the mode made them feel stuck.
Can you buy Overwatch 1 skins in Overwatch 2?
Even if you didn’t play the first Overwatch, chances are you’re familiar with its skins. Famous skins like Witch Mercy and Dragon Symmetra have transcended the bounds of fandom, encouraging people who’d never played Overwatch to give the game a try. New skins were some of the most exciting parts of the first game, where they were distributed through seasonal events, challenges, and even charity drives.
Google finally shutting down Stadia after sinking millions into it
To not many people’s surprise, Google is officially shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia, the company announced today. Stadia is a cloud gaming service that is accessible on computers via the Google Chrome web browser, the Stadia mobile app on Android phones, and through Chromecast Ultra and Android TV devices. It essentially allowed gamers to purchase games to play without downloading them to a device or needing a console. For a monthly payment, gamers could also play in 4K.
Back to workshop: Riot plans to revamp the system introduced in League’s 2021 preseason
Preseason is the time of experimentation and exploration for Riot Games to see how League of Legends can be perked up without disturbing the natural order. Long overdue for touch-ups, the Riot devs completely overhauled the itemization and shop in the 2021 preseason to spice up the current build paths, reduce boring and repetitive build paths, and give players more room to outplay with their items. Although the community has had mixed feelings about new items, particularly mythic items, Riot kept the system almost intact in the game except for balance changes. Still, that doesn’t mean Riot isn’t planning to tinker with the mythic item system. In fact, leader designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed that Riot plans to revamp the mythic item system in the future.
