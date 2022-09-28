Read full article on original website
Corey Taylor announces special livestream gig from London’s Palladium
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor‘s upcoming gig in London is set to be livestreamed worldwide to benefit his charitable foundation. On October 17, Taylor will play the London Palladium as part of a series of debut UK solo shows behind his debut solo album ‘CMFT’. It has now...
Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below. The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.
Robbie Williams expands 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour
Robbie Williams has added a slew of new dates to his run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, slated for next year. The singer — who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour earlier this month — was scheduled to perform one show in New Zealand followed by five additional dates across Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Those dates form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released this month.
The 1975 announce special album release show in Kingston
The 1975 have announced details of a special album release show in Kingston-upon-Thames next month – get all the details on how to purchase tickets below. On October 13, the band will play the Pryzm venue just hours before they release their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
Hamilton called to F1 stewards for potential jewelry breach
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to appear before the stewards for a potential jewelry breach ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix
Nation Of Language return with new single ‘From The Hill’
Nation Of Language have returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘From The Hill’ below. The track will appear on a new 7″ single set to come out on December 9 alongside vinyl exclusive B-side ‘Ground Control’. The release follows the band’s second album, 2021’s ‘A Way Forward’.
Lil Nas X pauses gig in Atlanta to take a “mean shit” backstage
Lil Nas X paused his gig in Atlanta, Georgia this week in order to take what he described as a “mean shit” backstage. The rapper was playing at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Tuesday (September 27) as part of his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour, when a call from nature paused the gig.
Here are the top 5 sustainable mobility companies hiring in Europe right now
The future is green, because it has to be. There’s no denying our climate is in crisis. In the last year, we have seen soaring summer temperatures across Europe, raging forest fires in parts of North America, and terrifying floods in Australia and Pakistan. To save our planet and...
Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’
Arctic Monkeys were the latest musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band brought ‘Body Paint’ – the latest preview of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’. The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York...
Watch Morrisey debut ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ in Blackpool
Morrissey has performed his new song ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ for the first time in Blackpool. Watch a clip of the performance below. He debuted the track, which comes from his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, last night (September 28). Morrisey’s current tour kicked off in Killarney on September 24 and will run until October in Brighton. Announced via the singer’s website, the singer’s 14th solo album has 11 tracks and was completed in Los Angeles.
Amsterdam: Exclusive Official Clip
From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes Amsterdam, an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Amsterdam opens exclusively in theaters on October 7.
Brit Beat: U.K. Industry Quiets Down for Royal Mourning; Bring Me the Horizon’s Success Spurs Management Expansion
It’s been a curious month for the U.K. music biz, with events dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing was announced just as the industry was descending on the Mercury Prize with Free Now awards in Hammersmith, West London – a ceremony that was abruptly pulled, despite 11 of the 12 nominated artists being in the room. Organizers will now have another try on Oct. 18, although how many of the nominees will make the rescheduled date remains to be seen. The official mourning period also had a significant impact on the country’s radio networks, with most music stations shifting...
The degradation of performance of a state-of-the-art skin image classifier when applied to patient-driven internet search
Model Dermatology (https://modelderm.com; Build2021) is a publicly testable neural network that can classify 184 skin disorders. We aimed to investigate whether our algorithm can classify clinical images of an Internet community along with tertiary care center datasets. Consecutive images from an Internet skin cancer community ('RD' dataset, 1,282 images posted between 25 January 2020 to 30 July 2021; https://reddit.com/r/melanoma) were analyzed retrospectively, along with hospital datasets (Edinburgh dataset, 1,300 images; SNU dataset, 2,101 images; TeleDerm dataset, 340 consecutive images). The algorithm's performance was equivalent to that of dermatologists in the curated clinical datasets (Edinburgh and SNU datasets). However, its performance deteriorated in the RD and TeleDerm datasets because of insufficient image quality and the presence of out-of-distribution disorders, respectively. For the RD dataset, the algorithm's Top-1/3 accuracy (39.2%/67.2%) and AUC (0.800) were equivalent to that of general physicians (36.8%/52.9%). It was more accurate than that of the laypersons using random Internet searches (19.2%/24.4%). The Top-1/3 accuracy was affected by inadequate image quality (adequate"‰="‰43.2%/71.3% versus inadequate"‰="‰32.9%/60.8%), whereas participant performance did not deteriorate (adequate"‰="‰35.8%/52.7% vs. inadequate"‰="‰38.4%/53.3%). In this report, the algorithm performance was significantly affected by the change of the intended settings, which implies that AI algorithms at dermatologist-level, in-distribution setting, may not be able to show the same level of performance in with out-of-distribution settings.
AMC’s Shudder acquires rights to Joko Anwar’s ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’
AMC’s streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights for Joko Anwar’s hit horror sequel Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slaves) 2: Communion. Deadline revealed that Shudder will exclusively stream the movie in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting this November 4. “I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” Anwar told the publication.
Flume to livestream Brooklyn show this weekend
Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally. The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.
‘The Rings Of Power’ star Maxim Baldry: “I’ve always felt like an outsider”
Maxim Baldry readily admits that being cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has changed his life. For a start, he had to relocate to New Zealand to make the enthralling first season, which is now premiering weekly on Prime Video. “I made a life out there, I made friends,” the 26-year-old actor and musician says when we meet at a Soho members’ club. As we settle into a quiet corner booth, he’s immediately warm and friendly, drawing attention to the fact we previously met a few weeks earlier at the show’s junket. Not every rising star, sadly, would do that. “But the nature of being an actor,” he continues, “is you do your craft, you make your network and then you’re ripped out of it. You’re never in one place for very long.”
UK is only G7 country with smaller economy than before Covid-19
A weaker than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has left the UK as the only G7 country with a smaller economy than in early 2020, according to official figures likely to further undermine the government’s tax-cutting measures. Before the prime minister and chancellor’s meeting with the head of...
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
