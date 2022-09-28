Read full article on original website
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover
LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he...
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’
National team and Premier League managers are at odds ahead of the 2022 World Cup as evidenced by Norway's boss taking a shot at Pep Guardiola over Erling Haaland. The post Erling Haaland’s Norway Manager Takes a Shot at Pep Guardiola: ‘He Ran Around Like a Fool’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko, 19, is the ‘next Haaland’, recently signed for RB Leipzig and scored Van Basten-like goal
TEENAGE striker Benjamin Sesko was one of the hottest properties in the summer transfer window. But it was RB Leipzig who managed to steal the towering centre-forward's signature ahead of Premier League giants Man Utd and Chelsea in a £20million deal. A goalscorer of some repute, the 19-year-old has...
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
MLS・
Andre Villas-Boas reveals the five players he was gutted to miss out on signing for Chelsea after disastrous spell
ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS has opened up on his short-lived disastrous spell at Chelsea and revealed five star players he missed out on signing. The then 33-year-old coach took charge of the Blues in 2011 after leading Porto in his native Portugal to the treble. That included the Europa League, making him...
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players
Fixtures schedule, and results for UEFA Nations League and friendly matches involving Liverpool players.
Report – Arsenal plotting another bid for Premier League star
Arsenal will make a new bid for Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window as they become frustrated with the fitness of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has become injury prone, which makes it hard to rely on him for many games. The Gunners have Mohamed Elneny as a backup option,...
Transfer news: City to hold talks with Silva
Manchester City are planning talks with midfielder Bernardo Silva to find out if he will try to move again at the end of the season after he expressed a desire to leave for the past two summers. (Mail), external. Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (Sport), external.
Liverpool Target "Ukrainian Neymar" Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League
A major British news source is reporting that rumored Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk dubbed the "Ukrainian Neymar" is open to a Premier League move and considers it the best league in the world.
Premier League All-Star games could be played against teams from rival European leagues
Plans to stage an annual Premier League All-Star games have extended to possibly competing against fellow All-Star sides from Europe's top leagues.
