Ventura County, CA

kclu.org

Great timing! With gas at $5+ a gallon, Central and South Coast events highlight electric vehicles

Andy Sobel and his wife had an idea. What is they bought a used electric car, just to try out the technology? In 2018, the Ventura County couple bought a used Chevy Volt. "We bought it for $11,000. We live in Santa Paula, my wife works in Oxnard... she teaches there," said Sobel. "Her commute is about 32 miles... the older Volt's range is about 38 miles, so it covers her commute."
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gas prices top $6 per gallon in California

They’ve done it again. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has topped $6 in the state of California. The price rose 16 cents overnight from $5.88 on Tuesday to about $6.04 Wednesday, according to AAA’s website. While reaching the $6 mark is concerning, it is not the highest rate California drivers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?

The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing

On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
KEYT

CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder

VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
VENTURA, CA

