Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
GCSE and A-level grades in Wales to be marked generously in 2023
Pupils in Wales sitting exams next year will continue to be graded more generously than before the pandemic, the qualifications watchdog has said. Qualifications Wales said the decision reflected the "long-term impact" the pandemic has had on learners. It follows a similar approach to setting grades in 2022 - the...
BBC
Wrexham: Pupils drop Welsh-medium education over transport - claim
Children in Wrexham are opting to study in English rather than Welsh due to transport inequality, it is claimed. North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Llyr Gruffydd said at least 10 pupils have rejected studying at the city's only Welsh-medium secondary school because of transport issues. Wrexham council does...
BBC
Worcestershire heads' 'grave concerns' over school funding
A network of school leaders in Worcestershire has expressed "grave concerns" about an "immediate funding crisis" caused by staff pay rises. In a letter to MPs, the Worcestershire Association of Secondary Head Teachers said the 5% increase was "significantly higher" than budgeted for. Schools faced a choice between cuts to...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'
Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
‘It’s about keeping places alive’: Wales’s radical second-homes policy
Measures aim to preserve communities and keep more homes available for locals but critics say they are ‘anti-tourist’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cardiff: UHW A&E patients' dignity compromised daily - report
The "dignity and safety" of patients at Wales' largest hospital was compromised on a daily basis, according to a Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report. People were seen sitting on bins and on the floor of the emergency and assessment units at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales (UHW). Staff morale was...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
Government announces exam grades to be lower next year
Exam grades are to be lower next year under efforts to bring down marks from Covid pandemic highs, the government has announced.It will mark a step back to “normality” after GCSE and A-level grades shot up over the past three years, according to the Department for Education and England’s exam regulator.Ofqual had previously said it wanted to return to pre-pandemic grading from next year and those plans were confirmed on Thursday. A return to tougher grade boundaries would reflect the fact schools remained open to all pupils over the past year unlike others during the Covid pandemic, according to...
BBC
University students in Wales speak of isolation after graduating
Students are often told their university days are the best of their lives. But after graduating, the "post-university blues" mean some students feel anxious about what's to come, said psychologist Dr Nia Williams. One student said she felt like a "failure" after seeing friends get jobs sooner than her after...
BBC
Irish-medium schools 'face bias from authorities'
Irish-medium schools have faced "ill-disguised sectarianism and anti-Irish bias" from Northern Ireland's education authorities, according to research. It was commissioned by Conradh na Gaeilge and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ). Their report examined the Department of Education's duty to "encourage and facilitate the development" of Irish-medium education.
BBC
Dying patient should have been seen in person
NHS officials ruled a man who died after his ear infection was not picked up in GP telephone consultations should have been seen face to face, a BBC Newsnight investigation has found. David Nash, 26, had four remote consultations over three weeks during Covid restrictions but was never offered an...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime
The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
The number of “dental deserts” is growing across England, according to a new analysis.The Local Government Association (LGA) said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country, with deprived and rural areas having fewer dentists than richer and urban areas.The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, said the Government must address shortages in NHS dentistry.Previous reports have found some people are turning to DIY dentistry after being unable to access care.The new analysis of data, collected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and published as a rate per 1,000 residents...
U.K.・
Dangerous NHS England hospital roofs ‘will not be fixed until 2035’
Dangerous roofs that could collapse at any time at hospitals across England will not be fixed until 2035, NHS bosses have admitted. The disclosure came in NHS England’s response to a freedom of information request from the Liberal Democrats about hospitals that have roofs at risk of falling down on to staff, patients and equipment.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Administrators face exodus of players after further unpaid wages
Worcester Warriors' administrators say they expect unpaid players to serve the club with breach of contract notices. Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor, has now had it verified that players and staff are paid by WRFC Players Ltd and not WRFC Trading Ltd, which is the company now in administration. It...
Comments / 0