ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

GCSE and A-level grades in Wales to be marked generously in 2023

Pupils in Wales sitting exams next year will continue to be graded more generously than before the pandemic, the qualifications watchdog has said. Qualifications Wales said the decision reflected the "long-term impact" the pandemic has had on learners. It follows a similar approach to setting grades in 2022 - the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Wrexham: Pupils drop Welsh-medium education over transport - claim

Children in Wrexham are opting to study in English rather than Welsh due to transport inequality, it is claimed. North Wales Member of the Senedd (MS) Llyr Gruffydd said at least 10 pupils have rejected studying at the city's only Welsh-medium secondary school because of transport issues. Wrexham council does...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Worcestershire heads' 'grave concerns' over school funding

A network of school leaders in Worcestershire has expressed "grave concerns" about an "immediate funding crisis" caused by staff pay rises. In a letter to MPs, the Worcestershire Association of Secondary Head Teachers said the 5% increase was "significantly higher" than budgeted for. Schools faced a choice between cuts to...
EDUCATION
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Secondary Schools#Basic Education#Linus K12#Poverty#Uk#Curriculum
The Independent

‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
HEALTH
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'

Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Cardiff: UHW A&E patients' dignity compromised daily - report

The "dignity and safety" of patients at Wales' largest hospital was compromised on a daily basis, according to a Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report. People were seen sitting on bins and on the floor of the emergency and assessment units at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales (UHW). Staff morale was...
WORLD
BBC

Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government announces exam grades to be lower next year

Exam grades are to be lower next year under efforts to bring down marks from Covid pandemic highs, the government has announced.It will mark a step back to “normality” after GCSE and A-level grades shot up over the past three years, according to the Department for Education and England’s exam regulator.Ofqual had previously said it wanted to return to pre-pandemic grading from next year and those plans were confirmed on Thursday. A return to tougher grade boundaries would reflect the fact schools remained open to all pupils over the past year unlike others during the Covid pandemic, according to...
EDUCATION
BBC

University students in Wales speak of isolation after graduating

Students are often told their university days are the best of their lives. But after graduating, the "post-university blues" mean some students feel anxious about what's to come, said psychologist Dr Nia Williams. One student said she felt like a "failure" after seeing friends get jobs sooner than her after...
EDUCATION
BBC

Irish-medium schools 'face bias from authorities'

Irish-medium schools have faced "ill-disguised sectarianism and anti-Irish bias" from Northern Ireland's education authorities, according to research. It was commissioned by Conradh na Gaeilge and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ). Their report examined the Department of Education's duty to "encourage and facilitate the development" of Irish-medium education.
EDUCATION
BBC

Dying patient should have been seen in person

NHS officials ruled a man who died after his ear infection was not picked up in GP telephone consultations should have been seen face to face, a BBC Newsnight investigation has found. David Nash, 26, had four remote consultations over three weeks during Covid restrictions but was never offered an...
HEALTH
BBC

Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays

A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
EDUCATION
BBC

Khayri Mclean: Huddersfield head teacher on 'scourge' of knife crime

The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said. Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital. Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show

The number of “dental deserts” is growing across England, according to a new analysis.The Local Government Association (LGA) said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country, with deprived and rural areas having fewer dentists than richer and urban areas.The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, said the Government must address shortages in NHS dentistry.Previous reports have found some people are turning to DIY dentistry after being unable to access care.The new analysis of data, collected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and published as a rate per 1,000 residents...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy