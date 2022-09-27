Read full article on original website
The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend
As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge
If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
Enjoy music, food, axe-throwing at Chatham OctoberFeast
Chatham OctoberFeast is set for Saturday, October 8. The family fun runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the night life runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound
Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?
Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try. Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge. People say they have the...
Be Careful! Deer Are Everywhere On Your Trip From Albany to Pittsfield!
Last night (Wednesday, September 28th), I found myself making a trip back from a concert in Albany, NY, as I drove back home to Pittsfield. As some of you may be well aware already, when you make that drive at night, watch out for deer everywhere!. As someone who has...
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
Pittsfield Road Work For Next Week And Sidewalk Repair Through Mid-October
Monday, 10/3 - curbing on Federico Drive. Wednesday, 10/5 - finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue. Thursday and Friday, 10/6-10/7 - paving Tamarack Road(one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road) As I always say, if your daily commute involves any of these roads or streets,...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Princess
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Princess and she desperately needs a new castle. She’s...
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
Smalltown in Millerton
Mark Liebergall, who lives outside the village of Millerton on Silver Mountain, is responsible for the gnomes and other quirky small art pieces popping up around Millerton, including a fairy door under construction on Main Street and a gnome dwelling at Veterans Park. Liebergall is retired from a commercial art career. The original fairy door installed about 30 years ago at Oblong Books has now been completely re-installed by The Small Door Repair Company, which he founded in 2022.
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Recycle your old electronics in East Longmeadow
Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.
