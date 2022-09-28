Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players Dropping Out of Suit Against PGA Tour
Only Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, are continuing in litigation alleging the PGA Tour of anti-competitive conduct.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
After an exciting week of match play at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour returns with the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson, which is a par-72 track that will measure about 7,400 yards all week. Davis Riley, who earlier this week dubbed this event his fifth...
Presidents Cupper's hot start, pair of aces among five takeaways from Thursday's first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. – It’s tight at the top. There are nine players within a shot of the lead after the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. Davis Riley, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Will Gordon lead at 6 under, but there are seven golfers who are tied for third a shot behind.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan not willing to coexist, work with LIV Golf
Despite , the PGA Tour and LIV Golf won't be working together anytime soon. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan shot the idea of a merger of sorts, or even league cooperation, down completely in an . "I think words and actions are important," he said. "I think it's impractical [to...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is The Country Club of Jackson and the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship located?
The Country Club of Jackson is home to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Jackson, Miss., area course has a great look. Not only...
Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major. Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s. He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start. Riley wonders if being so open about his affection for the PGA Tour’s lone Mississippi stop has created too big of a burden. It wasn’t an issue Thursday. He saved par with an 8-foot putt on his first hole, handled the par 5s on the front nine and threw in a pair of 12-foot birdie putts.
