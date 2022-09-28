ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
GOLF
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cupper's hot start, pair of aces among five takeaways from Thursday's first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – It’s tight at the top. There are nine players within a shot of the lead after the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. Davis Riley, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Will Gordon lead at 6 under, but there are seven golfers who are tied for third a shot behind.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major. Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s. He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start. Riley wonders if being so open about his affection for the PGA Tour’s lone Mississippi stop has created too big of a burden. It wasn’t an issue Thursday. He saved par with an 8-foot putt on his first hole, handled the par 5s on the front nine and threw in a pair of 12-foot birdie putts.
HATTIESBURG, MS

