fox9.com
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
patriotnewsmn.com
Collision in Glendorado sends 1 to hospital
A two-vehicle accident in Benton County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Freight-liner semi truck driven by Alex James Johnson, 26 of Becker, was traveling south on Benton Co. Rd. 7 when it collided at the intersection with a cargo van traveling east on Hwy. 95. Johnson had a passenger, 31-year old Adam Joseph Johnson of Monticello and neither were hurt in the accident.
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
patriotnewsmn.com
Becker Police Department Activity Report
Activity Report of the Becker Police Department for the week of September 19th – September 25th:. 19-Sep: 1 dog complaint; 1 record check; 1 permit to purchase; 1 medical; 1 no insurance / driving after revocation Citation #463; 1 equipment warning; 1 possession of controlled substance / driving after revocation / possession of marijuana / possession of drug paraphernalia; 1 civil; 1 security check.
Woman and dog escape flaming car after deer collision near Princeton
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. – A crash between a car and a deer led to a fiery aftermath north of the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.It happened on Highway 47 near 331st Street in Wyanett Township, which is just east of Princeton. A woman and her dog were inside the car but they managed to escape without getting hurt.
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail - the alleged offense(s):. Kari Amber Pettis, 39 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Courtney Elizabeth Carlen, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD disorderly conduct; Noe Rodriguez, 33 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Matthew Lewis Davis, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM giving Peace Officer false name, & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Steven Paul Scheiterlein, 44 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Cody Glenn Allbrink, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD 4th degree DWI (3 counts); Filbert Lawrence Ives, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driver’s license no use restriction & MSD ignition interlock violation; Susan Marie Matthias, 54 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - MSD 4th degree DWI; David John Voss, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL domestic assault; David Petrovich Koop, 35 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD order for protection violation; Robert Richard Graham, Jr., 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD fleeing on foot, & MSD trespassing; Isaiah Vincent Jamal Mordal, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Brandon Lee Nichols, 46 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55426 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Melissa Sarah Flynn, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL drugs 5th degree & MSD trespassing; Osma Gabriel Barrios-Oliva, 40 of Chaska, MN 55318 - FEL 5th degree drugs, MSD driving after revocation, MSD small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle & MSD drug paraphernalia; Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 - Sherburne Co. warrant; John Patrick Grillo, 51 of Foley, MN 56329 - Sherburne Co. warrant; David Charles Lamorie, Jr., 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55101 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN - Sherburne Co. warrants; Julie Renne Branch, 45 of Roseville, MN 55113 - Dakota Co. warrant; Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lashunte Nyer Juma, 23 of Rogers, MN 55374 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Allen Mitchell, 28 of Cokato, MN 55321 - Sherburne Co., & Stearns Co. warrants; Jessica Rose Schinagel, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Cole Oakly Lemon, 25 of Centerville, MN 55038 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Phetsamone Saraday, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Leon Baldomero Villarreal, 36 of Houston, TX 77022 - State of Texas warrant; Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jessica Rochelle Mendiola, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Larry Earl Zempel, 60 of Grand Rapids, MN 55744 - an Itasca Co. warrant.
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
VIDEO: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two teenagers are in custody and two others are sought by law enforcement after a pair of crashes involving stolen cars Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his BMW SUV, which "contained valuables," had been stolen.Deputies spotted the BMW at about 1 p.m. on St. Paul's east side, and the driver fled. The vehicle was spotted "driving recklessly" about 90 minutes later in Maple Grove. Police say the driver fled again, as did the driver of...
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
bulletin-news.com
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 26, 2022. Sept. 19th: Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrants - theft & 5th degree-controlled substance; Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of receiving stolen property; Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI.
