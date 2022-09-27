The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail - the alleged offense(s):. Kari Amber Pettis, 39 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Courtney Elizabeth Carlen, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD disorderly conduct; Noe Rodriguez, 33 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Matthew Lewis Davis, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM giving Peace Officer false name, & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Steven Paul Scheiterlein, 44 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Cody Glenn Allbrink, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD 4th degree DWI (3 counts); Filbert Lawrence Ives, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driver’s license no use restriction & MSD ignition interlock violation; Susan Marie Matthias, 54 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - MSD 4th degree DWI; David John Voss, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL domestic assault; David Petrovich Koop, 35 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD order for protection violation; Robert Richard Graham, Jr., 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD fleeing on foot, & MSD trespassing; Isaiah Vincent Jamal Mordal, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Brandon Lee Nichols, 46 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55426 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Melissa Sarah Flynn, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL drugs 5th degree & MSD trespassing; Osma Gabriel Barrios-Oliva, 40 of Chaska, MN 55318 - FEL 5th degree drugs, MSD driving after revocation, MSD small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle & MSD drug paraphernalia; Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 - Sherburne Co. warrant; John Patrick Grillo, 51 of Foley, MN 56329 - Sherburne Co. warrant; David Charles Lamorie, Jr., 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55101 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN - Sherburne Co. warrants; Julie Renne Branch, 45 of Roseville, MN 55113 - Dakota Co. warrant; Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lashunte Nyer Juma, 23 of Rogers, MN 55374 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Allen Mitchell, 28 of Cokato, MN 55321 - Sherburne Co., & Stearns Co. warrants; Jessica Rose Schinagel, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Cole Oakly Lemon, 25 of Centerville, MN 55038 - Anoka Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Phetsamone Saraday, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Leon Baldomero Villarreal, 36 of Houston, TX 77022 - State of Texas warrant; Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jessica Rochelle Mendiola, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Larry Earl Zempel, 60 of Grand Rapids, MN 55744 - an Itasca Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO