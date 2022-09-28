ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU's top diplomat says bloc suspects pipeline damage was sabotage, warns of retaliation

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s top diplomat says bloc suspects pipeline damage was sabotage, warns of retaliation.

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe. Friday seemed one of those watershed moments as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex a large swath of eastern and southern Ukraine, like it did with Crimea in 2014. Coming seven months into the conflict and with near daily nuclear threats by backs-to-the wall Kremlin leaders, Putin chilllingly vowed to protect the newly annexed regions by “all available means.” Almost immediately, Ukraine’s president countered by applying to join the NATO military alliance, setting Russia up to face off against the West.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s national police says the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a convoy of cars on the outskirts of Zaporizhzha has risen to 30 people, including children. Police said 88 people were wounded in Friday’s S-300 missile attack on a column of vehicles that Ukrainian officials said were to ferry relatives back to safety from Russian-occupied territory. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office said four of 16 S-300 missiles that were launched had struck the convoy area, causing impact craters several meters (feet) deep near cars whose windows had all been blown out. Some of the dead lay on the ground covered by trash bags, blankets and towels, while others remains in their vehicles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel Friday that only “terrorists” would target civilians and accused Russia of trying to seek revenge against Ukraine for its “steadfastness” and to make up for its own battlefield failures.
Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can’t “get away with” seizing Ukrainian land. The Russian annexation, though expected, escalated an already heated conflict that’s become fraught with potential nuclear implications. Biden said his administration would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force, setting the stage for further hostilities. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country would make an “accelerated” bid to join the NATO military alliance, a plan not endorsed by the U.S. or other allies that could add fuel to the fire. “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden told reporters. He added that Putin “can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it.”
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. His hands were bound. His head was covered by a plastic bag, and the packing tape holding it in place was secured so tightly it it caused welts on his forehead. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. “The mental and emotional torture of those last 24 hours in captivity, that was the worst,” he said.
Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
The Hill

Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region

Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the…
Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack

KOYA, Iraq (AP) — An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said. The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police. Iran’s attacks targeted Koya, some 65 kilometers (35 miles) east of Irbil, said Soran Nuri, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in a statement said the attacks “impacted the Iranian refugee settlements” in Koya, and that refugees and other civilians were among the casualties.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov....
Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if the attack, which unfolded earlier in the day as crowds had gathered at a nearby mosque for Friday prayers, was related to the nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran. The reports did not identify the separatist group. In a separate development, Iran said it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the protests, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence. State TV said armed separatists concealed themselves among worshippers and attacked a police base near the mosque in Zahedan. The state-run IRNA news agency cited witnesses as saying that 19 people were killed and 15 wounded, but there was no official confirmation.
Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Syniehubov called Saturday’s attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “сruelty that can’t be justified.” He said the convoy was struck in the Kupiansky district. Russian forces have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area.
Witnesses: Airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes, the document by a non-governmental organization said. Humanitarian workers in the Tigray capital, Mekele, and the region’s second-largest city, Shire, confirmed the deadly attack. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. On Friday, an Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accused the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government’s crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

