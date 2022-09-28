ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Yardbarker

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
Yardbarker

Celtics making moves on Clippers coach to fill void amid Ime Udoka suspension

The Boston Celtics have some work to do in order to fill out their coaching staff after suspending Ime Udoka for the season last week. The Celtics named former top assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. That leaves a vacancy with the assistant coach. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is going after a familiar face.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham

On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take

The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Berkeley Beacon

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka suspended for 2022-23 season

On Sept. 22, the Boston Celtics issued a press release stating a simple message that changed the expectations for the upcoming season:. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the press release stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
