(Editor’s Note: The following column was submitted by Mary Kiffmeyer.) Throughout the pandemic, the Minnesota nonprofit ‘Feeding Our Future’ claimed to carry out its mission of providing meals to children by ensuring “programs are easily able to receive funding to purchase nutritious meals and snacks.” The reality, however, is that this organization was carrying out a massive scheme that defrauded the government of more than $250 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. And recently, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced federal criminal charges against the director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit and 47 other people.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO