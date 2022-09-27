Read full article on original website
Fraud and Taxpayer Abuse Continues
(Editor’s Note: The following column was submitted by Mary Kiffmeyer.) Throughout the pandemic, the Minnesota nonprofit ‘Feeding Our Future’ claimed to carry out its mission of providing meals to children by ensuring “programs are easily able to receive funding to purchase nutritious meals and snacks.” The reality, however, is that this organization was carrying out a massive scheme that defrauded the government of more than $250 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. And recently, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced federal criminal charges against the director of the Feeding Our Future nonprofit and 47 other people.
Benton County 4-H’ers Participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show 2022
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Benton County 4-H.) Nine 4-H youth from Benton County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, 2022. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
